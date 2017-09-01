Record OBS June Horse Rallies to Debut Win at Saratoga

While it took some time to get 3-year-old C Z Rocket to the races, patience paid off for Frank Fletcher Racing Operations and trainer Al Stall Jr. as the high-priced son of City Zip rallied from seventh to post a clear victory in his debut Sept. 1 at Saratoga Race Course.

It's not the first time C Z Rocket has turned heads. He set a sale record when Fletcher landed him for $800,000 at last year's Ocala Breeders' Sales Company June Sale of 2-year-olds. He was consigned to the sale by Stephens Thoroughbreds, agent. Bred in Florida by Farm III Enterprizes, C Z Rocket is out of grade 3-placed Successful Sarah, by Successful Appeal .

On Friday, C Z Rocket and Jose Lezcano settled in seventh after breaking a step slow in the 6 1/2-furlong maiden special weight race, while Tommy T blazed a quarter-mile in :21.89. After improving position in the turn, C Z Rocket swung five wide into the stretch where he rallied to a two-length win over Tommy T. C Z Rocket completed 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:16.21 on a fast track.

Going into his debut, C Z Rocket delivered four nice breezes at Saratoga for Stall, including an Aug. 13 move in :47.83 where he earned the bullet from six other workers at the distance, and an Aug. 20 half-mile breeze in :47.67 from the gate, second-fastest of 55.

