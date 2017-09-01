Colonelsdarktemper Brings Top Form to Smarty Jones

Colonelsdarktemper, winner of the Aug. 5 West Virginia Derby (G3) last out, will attempt to secure his second graded stakes score when he heads a field of seven 3-year-olds entered for the $300,000 Smarty Jones Stakes (G3) at Parx Racing Sept. 4.

The Jinks Fires-trained son of Colonel John brings his best form into the 1 1/16-miles Smarty Jones, which is one of three graded stakes on the Parx Labor Day card. Colonelsdarktemper added himself to the mix as one of the top late-developing 3-year-old males this year when he relaxed for veteran jockey Jon Court through fractions of :23.78 and :47.85 in the West Virginia Derby en route to earning a one-length victory and his third win from eight career starts.

Colonelsdarktemper had put together some encouraging efforts prior to that outing, having finished second to multiple graded winner McCraken in the Matt Winn Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs and to Irap in the July 15 Indiana Derby (G3). Owned by A.J. Foyt Jr., Colonelsdarktemper has earnings of $653,050.

Reddam Racing's Pavel will be making just his third career start in the Smarty Jones. The son of Creative Cause broke his maiden by 4 1/2 lengths at Santa Anita Park July 1 and was thrown into deeper waters next time out in the Jim Dandy Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G2), where he finished fourth.

Calumet Farm's Hence has a habit of following his wins up with a disappointing run, including his 11th in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) that came after he captured the Sunland Derby (G3) in March. The chestnut son of Street Boss was most recently seventh in the betfair.com Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1)—an outing that came on the heels of his Iowa Derby (G3) triumph for trainer Steve Asmussen. If he runs back to his top form, he could be dangerous.

Earlier on the card, the $300,000 Turf Monster Stakes (G3T) going five furlongs will feature a field of 11 including 2015 TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1) hero Mongolian Saturday and 2015 Turf Monster race winner Pure Sensation, who is 3-for-3 on the Parx turf. Holding Gold, who won the Shakertown Stakes (G2T) at Keeneland in April, draws the rail.

The $200,000 Greenwood Cup Stakes (G3) boasts a veteran field of seven going 1 1/2 miles led by defending race winner Scuba.

Entries: Smarty Jones S. (G3) Parx Racing, Monday, September 04, 2017, Race 8 Grade III

1 1/16m

Dirt

$300,000

3 yo

4:42 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 You're to Blame (KY) Paco Lopez 117 Chad C. Brown - 2 Colonelsdarktemper (KY) Jon Kenton Court 124 William H. Fires - 3 Battalion Runner (KY) Javier Castellano 117 Todd A. Pletcher - 4 Pavel (KY) Mario Gutierrez 117 Doug F. O'Neill - 5 Bonus Points (MD) Kendrick Carmouche 124 Todd A. Pletcher - 6 Hence (KY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 124 Steven M. Asmussen - 7 Talk Logistics (FL) Frankie Pennington 117 Edward Plesa, Jr. -

Entries: Turf Monster S. (G3T) Parx Racing, Monday, September 04, 2017, Race 7 Grade IIIT

5f

Turf

$300,000

3 yo's & up

4:07 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Holding Gold (FL) Julien R. Leparoux 124 Mark E. Casse - 2 Pure Sensation (FL) Kendrick Carmouche 124 Christophe Clement - 3 Rainbow Heir (NJ) Antonio A. Gallardo 124 Jason Servis - 4 Bold Thunder (KY) Emmanuel Esquivel 124 Patricia Farro - 5 Two Notch Road (VA) Alex Cintron 124 Glenn R. Thompson - 6 Mongolian Saturday (KY) Javier Castellano 119 Enebish Ganbat - 7 Uncle Leo (KY) Jose Luis Flores 119 Harold Wyner - 8 Snowday (FR) Jose C. Ferrer 124 J. Willard Thompson - 9 Dubini (KY) Paco Lopez 119 Kathleen A. Demasi - 10 Swell (NY) Adam Bowman 119 Jennie Wilhelm-Saldana - 11 Blue Y Gold (ARG) Jose C. Ferrer 119 J. Willard Thompson -