Colonelsdarktemper wins the 2017 West Virginia Derby

Coady Photography

Colonelsdarktemper Brings Top Form to Smarty Jones

Son of Colonel John enters off victory in West Virginia Derby

Colonelsdarktemper, winner of the Aug. 5 West Virginia Derby (G3) last out, will attempt to secure his second graded stakes score when he heads a field of seven 3-year-olds entered for the $300,000 Smarty Jones Stakes (G3) at Parx Racing Sept. 4.

The Jinks Fires-trained son of Colonel John brings his best form into the 1 1/16-miles Smarty Jones, which is one of three graded stakes on the Parx Labor Day card. Colonelsdarktemper added himself to the mix as one of the top late-developing 3-year-old males this year when he relaxed for veteran jockey Jon Court through fractions of :23.78 and :47.85 in the West Virginia Derby en route to earning a one-length victory and his third win from eight career starts.

Colonelsdarktemper had put together some encouraging efforts prior to that outing, having finished second to multiple graded winner McCraken in the Matt Winn Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs and to Irap in the July 15 Indiana Derby (G3). Owned by A.J. Foyt Jr., Colonelsdarktemper has earnings of $653,050.

Reddam Racing's Pavel will be making just his third career start in the Smarty Jones. The son of Creative Cause  broke his maiden by 4 1/2 lengths at Santa Anita Park July 1 and was thrown into deeper waters next time out in the Jim Dandy Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G2), where he finished fourth.

Calumet Farm's Hence has a habit of following his wins up with a disappointing run, including his 11th in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) that came after he captured the Sunland Derby (G3) in March. The chestnut son of Street Boss  was most recently seventh in the betfair.com Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1)—an outing that came on the heels of his Iowa Derby (G3) triumph for trainer Steve Asmussen. If he runs back to his top form, he could be dangerous.

Earlier on the card, the $300,000 Turf Monster Stakes (G3T) going five furlongs will feature a field of 11 including 2015 TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1) hero Mongolian Saturday and 2015 Turf Monster race winner Pure Sensation, who is 3-for-3 on the Parx turf. Holding Gold, who won the Shakertown Stakes (G2T) at Keeneland in April, draws the rail.

The $200,000 Greenwood Cup Stakes (G3) boasts a veteran field of seven going 1 1/2 miles led by defending race winner Scuba.

Entries: Smarty Jones S. (G3)

Parx Racing, Monday, September 04, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $300,000
  • 3 yo
  • 4:42 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1You're to Blame (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduatePaco Lopez117Chad C. Brown-
2Colonelsdarktemper (KY)Jon Kenton Court124William H. Fires-
3Battalion Runner (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano117Todd A. Pletcher-
4Pavel (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMario Gutierrez117Doug F. O'Neill-
5Bonus Points (MD)Kendrick Carmouche124Todd A. Pletcher-
6Hence (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.124Steven M. Asmussen-
7Talk Logistics (FL)Frankie Pennington117Edward Plesa, Jr.-

Entries: Turf Monster S. (G3T)

Parx Racing, Monday, September 04, 2017, Race 7

  • Grade IIIT
  • 5f
  • Turf
  • $300,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:07 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Holding Gold (FL)Julien R. Leparoux124Mark E. Casse-
2Pure Sensation (FL)Kendrick Carmouche124Christophe Clement-
3Rainbow Heir (NJ)Antonio A. Gallardo124Jason Servis-
4Bold Thunder (KY)Emmanuel Esquivel124Patricia Farro-
5Two Notch Road (VA)Alex Cintron124Glenn R. Thompson-
6Mongolian Saturday (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano119Enebish Ganbat-
7Uncle Leo (KY)Jose Luis Flores119Harold Wyner-
8Snowday (FR)Jose C. Ferrer124J. Willard Thompson-
9Dubini (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduatePaco Lopez119Kathleen A. Demasi-
10Swell (NY)Adam Bowman119Jennie Wilhelm-Saldana-
11Blue Y Gold (ARG)Jose C. Ferrer119J. Willard Thompson-

Entries: Greenwood Cup S. (G3)

Parx Racing, Monday, September 04, 2017, Race 6

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/2m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 3:32 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Scuba (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKendrick Carmouche119Brendan P. Walsh-
2Hawaakom (KY)Jon Kenton Court124Wesley E. Hawley-
3Let Me Go First (KY)Alex Cintron119John C. Servis-
4Testosterstone (NY)Emmanuel Esquivel119Gary Sciacca-
5Madefromlucky (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano119Todd A. Pletcher-
6Midnight Cello (KY)Jose C. Ferrer119Gregory D. Sacco-
7Bodhisattva (CA)Carlos Quinones119Jose Corrales-