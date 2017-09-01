NYTHA Preparing for Election of President, Board

This is an election year for the president and board of directors of the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association.

In order to be eligible to vote, an individual must hold a valid license from the New York State Gaming Commission that is issued no later than Sept. 24, 2017, and own a share in a minimum of one horse that raced at a New York Racing Association track between Jan. 1, 2016, and Sept. 24, 2017.

In order to ensure that all eligible NYTHA members receive a ballot and are able to vote in the upcoming election, it is necessary that all owners and trainers update their contact information. Managing owners/partners of registered multiple ownership entities racing at NYRA tracks are required to send a list of their eligible partners/owners, including name, address and names of the qualifying horse/horses in which that individual owns a share no later than the deadline of Oct. 2, 2017. Phone numbers and email addresses can also be provided.

The ballots for the NYTHA election will be mailed in October. Please send a complete list of eligible voters to the NYTHA Office, P.O. Box 170070, Jamaica, NY 11417, Attn: Election Committee. You can also email the list to abelfiore@nytha.com, or fax it to (516) 488-1698. The list must be received by close of business on Oct. 2; the mailing list for receipt of ballots will be finalized as of Oct. 2, 2017.



