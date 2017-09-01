Trio of Colts Pace CTHS Ontario Sale

A trio of colts shared top billing at the Aug. 31 Canadian Thoroughbred Horse Society (Ontario Division) 2017 Canadian Premier Yearling Sale, which saw its gross increase but suffered declines in both median and average compared with its 2016 exercise.

CTHS reported 203 horses sold for gross receipts of CAN$3,630,000 (US$2,863,803) as gross improved 4.3% compared with the 2016 sale (not considering exchange rates). The average of CAN$17,794 ($14,107) represented a decline from CAN$19,236 ($14,677) generated last year while the median fell from CAN$11,000 ($8,393) in 2016 to CAN$10,000 ($7,922).

A total of 83 horses failed to meet their reserve compared with 70 head that were bought back in 2016.

Three colts elicited a final bid of CAN$85,000 ($67,337) to top the sale. Richard G. Hogan consigned two of the trio, a son of Not Bourbon that was purchased by trainer Roger Attfield and a colt by Victor's Cry that went to Barry Kerbel. Susan Foreman consigned the other topper, another son of Victor's Cry that sold to William Scott.

