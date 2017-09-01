Trainer Sally Lundy Passes at Age 63

Longtime horsewoman, Sarah "Sally" Ann Lundy, the first woman to saddle a starter in the Belmont Stakes (G1), passed away Aug. 26 due to a long battle with cancer. She turned 63 years old the day she died.

Lundy grew up in the Pennsylvania-Delaware region and took to galloping horses and riding steeplechase races in her late teens. She worked for Burley Cox and Bruce Miller in her early riding years. Later on she took a job with David Whiteley and galloped one of the top runners, Instrument Landing for the stable.

She traveled to Southern California with the stable and went to work for Willard Proctor upon Whiteley's return to the East Coast and became a great part of the Proctor barn as an exercise rider. Upon completion of her stay with the Proctor barn, she married former trainer Richard J. Lundy and they began training privately for Virginia Kraft Payson

During her time with Richard Lundy, she was also instrumental in a long list of stakes horses such as Blushing John, Green Barb, Jade Hunter, Carr De Naskra. After her marriage ended, Lundy continued her public stable at Belmont Park. In 1984 she started Minstrel Star in the final leg of the Triple Crown. From 690 career starts, she won 85 races including back-to-back running of the Ashley T. Cole Handicap in 1990-91 with Kate's Valentine, who also took the 1990 Kingston Stakes.

Lundy won the Sam F. Davis Stakes and the Tampa Bay Derby at Tampa Bay Downs in 1993 with Marco Bay and also conditioned stakes winners Audio Cassette and Talc's Coventry .

When she retired from training, she took a job as an assistant to Hall of Famer Bobby Frankel and stayed with him until his passing in 2009. Recently, Lundy was working for Carla Gaines as her secretary for the barn.

Funeral arrangements are pending but a celebration of life is currently being planned for late September/early October in Southern California. Lundy is survived by two brothers, Steve Caldwell and John Caldwell.

