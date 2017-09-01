Gulfstream Park West to Boost Purses Average of 30%

Gulfstream Park announced Sept. 1 it will increase purses an average of 30% from last year when the Fall Turf Festival at Gulfstream Park West begins Oct. 4.

Gulfstream also announced it will raise purses 5% through the remainder of the current summer meet.

"We're very happy to provide these increases at Gulfstream Park and Gulfstream Park West due to our summer handle being up 15% this summer to an average of nearly $6 million," said P.J. Campo, vice president of racing for The Stronach Group and general manager of Gulfstream Park. "We want to thank the bettors and horsemen for supporting our summer program. We're looking forward to the remainder of our summer schedule, including Saturday's second leg of the Florida Sire Stakes and the Sire Stakes finals on Sept. 30."

During the Fall Turf Festival at Gulfstream Park West, Gulfstream will prepare its main facility for the Championship Meet, which begins Dec. 2, with the $1.1 million Claiming Crown. The following week Gulfstream will become the first facility outside Latin America or the Caribbean to play host to the Clasico del Caribe, a five-race stakes program featuring horses from eight Latin American and Caribbean countries. The Dec. 9 program will have six stakes races for 2-year-olds.

