Iquitos Seeks Repeat Win at Baden-Baden

International traveler Iquitos is the marquee name in a pair of weekend races at the Black Forest spa city of Baden-Baden offering free entry to November's Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) and Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1T).

Seven turned out to contest the Sept. 3 Longines Grosser Preis Von Baden (G1) at 1 1/2 miles, including last year's winner Iquitos. The 5-year-old Adlerflug horse, trained by Hans-Jurgen Groschel, wound up his 2016 season with a seventh-place finish in the Japan Cup (G1) in Tokyo, not embarrassed while only four lengths behind an impressive performance by Kitasan Black.

After a pair of runner-up finishes to start this season, Iquitos won the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis Bayerisches Zuchtrennen (G1) at Munich July 30 by 1 1/2 lengths over Best Solution, with Potempkin (GER) third.

Best Solution, a 3-year-old Godolphin colt by Kodiac, also is set to contest the Grosser Preis Von Baden.

Windstoss enters off a victory in the group 1 Deutsches Derby event for 3-year-olds at Hamburg July 2 for trainer Markus Klug. Guignol is a group 2 winner over the Baden-Baden course earlier in the year. Prize Money, another Godolphin hope, defeated multiple group 1 winner Postponed in the Dubai City of Gold Sponsored by Emirates SkyCargo (G2) at Meydan in March but hasn't come close in four intervening races.

The Sept. 2 T Von Zastrow Stutenpreis (G2) is a 1 1/2-mile test for fillies and mares, 3 and older, with a fees-paid entry and travel allowance for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Del Mar on the line.

The field leans heavily on 3-year-olds. Megera finished second in the 159th Henkel-Preis der Diana (G1) or German Oaks Aug. 6 at Dusseldorf. Tusked Wings was fourth, Ashiana (GER) fifth, Diana Storm sixth and Navaro Girl seventh in that heat and all return to contest the Stutenpreis.

Near England, a 4-year-old filly by Lord of England out of the Galileo mare Near Galante, is among the most accomplished of this bunch with five wins from nine starts. The victories include two group 3 events for trainer Klug.

Fosun and Distain (GB) finished first and second in their last outing, the listed Premio EBF Terme Di Merano in Italy.