Rain Forces Schedule Changes at Kentucky Downs, Ellis

Because of heavy rain, Kentucky Downs has rescheduled the Sept. 2 opening card to Sept. 6. The fields for the 10-race all-grass card will remain the same, with no redrawing of entries or post positions.

Kentucky Downs' showcase five-date meet now will be conducted Sept. 6-7, Sept. 9-10, and Sept. 14. First post is 1:25 p.m. CT each day.

"The ongoing impact of Hurricane Harvey makes it impossible to run Saturday," said Kentucky Downs' senior vice president and general manager Ted Nicholson. "We got six inches (of rain) in 12 hours. It is in the best interest of the horses, jockeys and our guests to move the entire card to Wednesday."

Meanwhile, Ellis Park was forced to cancel after its first race Sept. 1 because of flooding on the racetrack, part of the rain deluge gripping the Midwest in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Racing secretary Dan Bork said the cancelation came out of precaution for the safety of riders and horses.

There is no live racing at Ellis Sept. 2, which was planned to accommodate the now-postponed first day of Kentucky Downs. Ellis resumes racing Sept. 3, and closes its live meet on Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Kentucky Downs could not reschedule for Sunday or Monday because those are the final two days of live racing at Ellis Park. Scratch time for Wednesday's racing program will be 9 a.m. CT Tuesday.

The Wednesday Kentucky Downs card will be a blockbuster, with four stakes races: the $400,000 Tourist Mile, $350,000 Fasig-Tipton Turf Showcase Juvenile; $350,000 Exacta Systems Juvenile Fillies, and $150,000 One Dreamer.