Equine Sales Company Reports Strong Yearling Sale

Perhaps increased sire power in the group of horses offered accounted for an Equine Sales Company consignor select yearling sale Aug. 31 in Opelousas, La. that saw its numbers increase across the board.

Based on numbers reported by Equine Sales Company the evening of Aug. 31, this year’s gross sales improved 9.8% to $1,651,900 compared with last year while average was up 7.5% to $11,716, and median spiked 27% to $7,000.

This year’s single-session sale saw 141 yearlings sell from 194 offered (72%), compared with last year’s 138 selling from 208 offered (66%).

Going into the auction, sales director Foster Bridewell said he thought buyers would notice, “an increase in the sire power of this catalog.” Despite nearby Hurricane Harvey, sale officials opted to move forward with the sale, as they said the grounds were not significantly affected by the storm.

Louis Roussel III went to $97,000 to land this year’s sale topper, a Mineshaft —Noble Bandit, by Cat Thief yearling from the consignment of 4M Ranch, also the colt’s breeder. The sale topper’s dam is stakes-placed and is a half sister to grade 2 winner Washington Bridge and stakes winner Jose Sea View.

This year’s sale marked the second year that Equine Sales Company and the Louisiana Thoroughbred Breeders Association joined forces to promote a single select yearling sale.