Bonus Increase for Maryland-Breds by Maryland Stallions

Beginning with the 2017 fall meet at Laurel Park, a 50% breeder bonus (the regular 30% plus an additional 20%) will be paid to breeders of registered Maryland-breds by Maryland stallions who win a maiden race in Maryland.

The Maryland Horse Breeders Association reports the additional money will reward those who breed their mares in Maryland and keep those horses in the state to break their maiden. The program offers opportunities for all categories of horses, from maidens to stakes horses.

"Anything we can do to encourage breeders is a good investment in the future, and one of the best things we can do as an industry. This Maryland-sired breeder bonus will help a lot of folks," said Mike Pons, whose family stands stallions at Country Life Farm in Bel Air. "We estimate it will add another $250,000 to the breeders' bottom lines. It's one more thing to make breeding, foaling and racing in Maryland more attractive."

This new bonus for breeders of Maryland-bred, Maryland-sired horses is in addition to the Maryland Million maiden bonus paid to the owner of a Maryland Million-eligible horse who breaks its maiden in the state. This incentive offers a chance to get an immediate return on investment at the beginning of a horse's racing career.

The fall meet at Laurel begins Sept. 8 and includes Jim McKay Maryland Million Day Oct. 21, showcasing Maryland-sired horses.