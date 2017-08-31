Vertical Oak Heads Field of Nine in Prioress

Kirk and Judy Robison's Vertical Oak will head a field of nine 3-year-old fillies in the $250,000 Prioress Stakes (G2) Sept. 3 at Saratoga Race Course.

The Giant Oak filly started the year with fourth- and third-place finishes in two Oaklawn Park stakes races, but hit her stride with back-to-back victories in the April 29 Goldfinch Stakes at Prairie Meadows and the May 19 Adena Springs Miss Preakness Stakes (G3) at Pimlico Race Course, both at the Prioress' six-furlong distance.

In her next start June 11, Vertical Oak slammed the gate at the start of Belmont Park's Jersey Girl Stakes and was pulled up. Since then the Steve Asmussen trainee finished second in the 6 1/2-furlong Victory Ride Stakes (G3) July 9 behind American Gal and fifth in her last start, the Aug. 5 Longines Test Stakes (G1), also won by American Gal.

Vertical Oak's main competition in the Prioress is likely to come from the Todd Pletcher-trained Nonna Mela, who won her season debut Aug. 7 by 4 1/2 lengths over an optional-claiming allowance field at Saratoga.

St. Elias Stable's lightly raced Nonna Mela broke her maiden in her second start going five furlongs, when she won by 7 1/4 lengths in July of 2016. She then won the Adirondack Stakes (G2) by six lengths before she finished fourth in the one-mile Frizette Stakes (G1) Oct. 8—her last race of the year.

Two that seem capable of the step up in class are Lady Sheila Stable's Downtown Mama and Joseph Bulger's Royal Inheritance.

Downtown Mama is undefeated in three starts. She broke her maiden at Laurel Park in April, a month later she took a Belmont allowance by three lengths, and then she landed an optional-claiming allowance July 13 in her most recent start.

Trainer Linda Rice picked up the daughter of Speightstown for $440,000 at the Ocala Breeders' Sales spring sale of 2-year-olds in training from the Wavertree Stables consignment. The filly previously was a $190,000 RNA at Keeneland September yearling sale.

Royal Inheritance has won four of five starts, her only loss a second-place finish in a May 7 allowance race at Belmont going 6 1/2 furlongs.

Asmussen's other entry is William and Corinne Heiligbrodt's Golden Mischief, who finished fourth in the Victory Ride last time out.