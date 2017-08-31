Unified Retired to Lane's End

Multiple graded stakes winner and grade 1-placed Unified has been retired to Lane's End, where he will stand for $10,000 in 2018.

Campaigned by Centennial Farms and trained by Jimmy Jerkens, the 4-year-old son of Candy Ride was unbeaten in his first three starts that included a victory in the 2016 Peter Pan Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park in a swift 1:47 flat. Since 1983 only two horses have recorded faster times in the Peter Pan than Unified, whose final time bested the likes of A.P. Indy (1:47.40) and Seeking the Gold (1:47.60).

Unified captured his debut in 1:08.95 at Gulfstream Park, an effort that earned him a 99 Beyer Speed Figure. That was the highest Beyer awarded to a maiden of his generation, according to Lane's End. The colt started next as the 6-5 choice in the Bay Shore Stakes (G3) and won by three lengths.

In his 2017 seasonal debut at 4, Unified defeated multiple grade 1 winner Mind Your Biscuits in the Gulfstream Park Sprint Stakes (G3). At Gulfstream, Unified carved out gate-to-wire fractions of :44.71 and 1:08.92 and stopped the clock in 1:15.30 coming home in a :06.38 split. In his second start of the year Unified finished second by a neck in the Carter Handicap (G1), in which he conceded four pounds to the winner, Green Gratto.

"It's rare that a horse with that kind of speed can carry it and win the traditional prep for the Belmont Stakes (G1) in one of the fastest times ever," said trainer Jimmy Jerkens. "It's those types that make great sires."

Bred in Kentucky by Blue Devil Racing Stable, Unified sold to Centennial Farms for $325,000 at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga select yearling sale. He is out of Union City, a stakes-placed daughter of Dixie Union, who traces in the female line to Sister Dot, the dam of champion and successful sire Dehere.

"He has the physique and pedigree to be a speed and 2-year-old sire," said Lanes End's Will Farish. "His pedigree is filled with precocious influence—he's by Candy Ride, who produced champion 2-year-old Shared Belief, and his dam is by Dixie Union, a well-known source of speed. (Union City) is a full sister to a grade 2 winner at 2. His second dam is by Carson City, another excellent 2-year-old sire. Further, he's inbred to Blushing Groom, a champion 2-year-old and sire."

"We found Unified at Lane's End, and it's only fitting that he's returning there to launch his stud career," said Don Little Jr. of Centennial Farms. "Unified is a prospect with the impressive physique of a two-turn horse, with the speed of a flat-out sprinter, and we think breeders are going to absolutely love him when they get a look at him."

Unified retires with a record of 7-4-1-0, and earnings of $476,880. He will be available for inspection during the Keeneland September sale.