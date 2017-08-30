Godolphin Announces TIEA Award Finalists

The finalists for five of the six categories for the second annual North American edition of the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards were announced Aug. 30. The winner of the sixth category, the Thoroughbred Industry Community Award, is Leslie Janecka, coordinator of the Kentucky Equine Management Internship program.

Janecka will receive a prize of $10,000, with an additional $5,000 going to the charity of her choice. The other finalists, along with Janecka, will be recognized at an awards ceremony luncheon Oct. 13 at Keeneland. The awards are sponsored by Godolphin, in partnership with the National Horsemens' Benevolent and Protective Association, Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association, and The Jockey Club.

With a total of 142 nominations, a judging panel of five had the difficult task of selecting just three finalists in each category.

The second and final stage of judging will take place Oct. 12, with a separate judging panel deciding the winners in the five remaining categories. The winner of the Thoroughbred Industry Community Award has already been decided, as one prize is awarded in that category.

"I would like to express our thanks to Godolphin and Sheikh Mohammed for bringing these important awards to the United States," said Reid McLellan, executive director of the Groom Elite Program and chairman of judging panels for the second year. "It's an honor, certainly for me to be involved, and I think I can speak on behalf of my fellow judges, as I know they would agree with my sentiments, as well."

McLellan went on to say, "I initially thought that having a year under our belts might make this year's judging a bit easier in some respects, but it certainly didn't play out that way. We had 25 more nominations than last year, so all the categories were well represented with experienced and talented individuals. And although we narrowed the finalists down to three in each category, I would like to express that so many others were recognized by someone they work for or work with, which demonstrates specifically the goal of these awards—to recognize people who haven't received recognition in the past for the good work they do. Just the fact that they've been nominated shows that they are, in fact, being recognized."

The judging panel was comprised of chairman Reid McLellan, PhD., executive director of the Groom Elite Program; Daniel Fick, ROAP accredited senior steward; Anna Seitz Ciannello, client development and public relations manager at Fasig-Tipton; Todd Mostoller, executive director of the Pennsylvania HBPA; and Stacie Clark, operations consultant at the Thoroughbred Aftercare Aliance.

"We once again had our work cut out for us, but I am proud to say that the diligence, thoughtfulness, and mindfulness that was shown by the entire judging panel in selecting the finalists was extraordinary," McLellan said. "I look forward to meeting all of the finalists during the interview process in October."

The finalists are:

Leadership Award—Farm

Clayton Murdock—Rancho San Miguel

Larry McGinnis—WinStar Farm

Aidan O'Meara—Hill 'n' Dale Farm

Leadership Award—Racing

Richard Budge—WinStar Farm

Christophe Lorieul—Christophe Clement

Hilary Pridham—Michael Stidham

Dedication to Breeding Award

Francisco (Pancho) Sanchez—Craig Wheeler Thoroughbreds

Ronda Clifton—WinStar Farm

Lugusta "Gus" Gray—Double Diamond Farm

Dedication to Racing Award

Lena Lorieul—Claude R. McGaughey III

Manuel Osoria-Perez—Chris Stenslie

Raymond Davenport—Timothy L. Keefe

Newcomer Award

Emily Castrenze—Arnaud Delacour

Kristina Taylor—WinStar Farm

Jak Knelman—Calumet Farm

The winners of the two farm and two racing categories will receive $10,000 prize, with an additional $5,000 awarded to their farm or stable. The two runner-ups in those categories will each win $2,500, with the same amount going to their farm or stable.

The winner of the newcomer award will be given $5,000 and all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai, with $2,000 going to their farm or stable. The two runner-ups for this award will receive $2,000, with $1,000 going to their farm or stable.