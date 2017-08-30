Pure Silver Looks to Stay Perfect in Spinaway

Randy Gullatt has had a bird's-eye view of every moment in Pure Silver's development.

A homebred daughter of Gullatt's Twin Creeks Farm, the daughter of Mission Impazible was raised in a paddock in front of her owner's house. So when Gullatt says his gray filly has always acted far more grown than her years would suggest, he has firsthand receipts to back up his claims.

"She's been like this since she was a foal. She's just been one of those that is always so nice to have around the barn," said Gullatt, who operates Twin Creeks Racing along with Steve Davison. "She always eats up. She always behaves. She's never had soundness issues. She's just a joy to have around."

It has been easy to sing Pure Silver's praises because, as her owner rightly states, she has yet to have a bad moment in her three-race career. The Todd Pletcher-trained filly will try to extend her unbeaten record when she takes on four other juvenile fillies in the $350,000 Spinaway Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course Sept. 2.

Pure Silver has won her first three starts and enters off an impressive 9 1/2-length score in the Adirondack Stakes (G2) in her graded debut Aug. 12 at the Spa. She has thrived as a frontrunner and has led gate-to-wire in every start, starting with her first win June 22 at Belmont Park and continuing in the Lynbrook Stakes July 16.

Faced with a challenge in the Adirondack, when Limited View tried to come up to her neck around the far turn, Pure Silver responded with cool distain and opened up in the lane under hand urging from jockey John Velazquez.

"She doesn't make any mistakes and she's just an extremely classy filly," Gullatt said of the Adirondack win. "She has plenty of speed, and you put that combination together and it's really quite effective.

"She was so professional. I mean she hit her leads dead on. When you have a 2-year-old that just doesn't make mistakes and has talent, it's a huge advantage."

The seven-furlong Spinaway will mark a quick turnaround for Pure Silver, coming less than three weeks after the Adirondack. Pletcher said the fact the Spinaway is the next available graded stakes for 2-year-old fillies on the main track helped make the decision to enter.

"It just seems like the right thing to do," Pletcher said. "It's a grade 1 opportunity for her and she had such a great win over the track. The fact that she seemed to bounce out of it (means) we're going to take a shot and hope it's enough time to come back with a good effort. She's given us all those indications, but until you do it, you never know."

The powerhouse barn of Eclipse Award winner Chad Brown will be represented by Separationofpowers, who will make her stakes debut after she won her July 30 debut at Saratoga by 11 3/4 lengths. The Candy Ride filly has been training consistently at Saratoga and put in a final five-furlong breeze Aug. 27 that was clocked in 1:01.17.

Lady Ivanka, owned by Michael Dubb and Bethlehem Stables, won her debut by eight lengths Aug. 9 at Saratoga. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez said her effort on the track prompted the connections to take another shot before the meet ended.

"She's been training good. I know we're bringing her a little quicker than we wanted, but it's a good race to get into," Rodriguez said. "The competition will be better, but that's what makes it a good spot to run."