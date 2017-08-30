Records Established at Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale

With 390 yearlings selling for £19,767,750 (US$25,577,750), Goffs reported record numbers at its UK premier yearling sale Aug. 29-30 in Doncaster.

The sale company credited a strong catalog and outstanding racing results from its graduates in fueling interest in the sale, which saw 88% of the yearlings offered sell, registering an average of £50,687 ($65,584) and median of £37,000 ($47,874).

The number of six-figure yearlings increased from 32 last year to 42 this year, fueling a 13% jump in aggregate sales, 15% spike in average, and 9% increase in median.

"This was undoubtedly the strongest ever Premier Sale catalog we have assembled. We marketed it globally in an effort to establish a world class buying bench and we achieved that with the sale now enjoying a truly international following," said Goffs UK managing director Tony Williams. "The results this sale consistently achieve on the track gave everyone confidence going into the sale and the last two days have been simply phenomenal, having produced marked increases in figures across the board following a record sale last year."

The sale topper was a Bated Breath colt consigned by Ballyhimikin Stud, Ireland, who was knocked down to Joe Foley during Tuesday's opening session after a prolonged bidding duel with Angus Gold and Mags O'Toole for £270,000 ($349,191).

The colt is out of the winning Night Shift mare Night Sphere (IRE), who has produced four winners. Night Sphere is a half sister to grade 2 winner Missit.

The Wednesday session topper, a son of Dark Angel (IRE), was purchased by Hong Kong Jockey Club for £250,000 ($323,478), from the consignment of Camas Park Stud. The colt is out of young, unraced mare Snowfields (IRE) (Raven's Pass), who is a half sister to one stakes winner and four other stakes-placed runners.

"The growth achieved over the last six years has been significant and the demand for 'Donny yearlings' has never been higher following the exploits of horses like Barney Roy and Harry Angel to name just two," Williams said. "We are indebted to our vendors who have once again raised the bar with regards to the quality of yearlings they send to us and we wish our buyers, who descended on Doncaster from around the world, the very best of luck with their purchases."

On Aug. 31, Goffs will offer the one day UK Silver Yearling sale in Doncaster.