Zipessa will look for her second stakes win in the One Dreamer Stakes

Taylor Ejdys/Equi-Photo

Kentucky Downs Opener Features Four Lucrative Stakes

Day could be impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey.

As long as the weather cooperates, the short Kentucky Downs all-turf meeting is scheduled to begin with a bang Sept. 2 with four stakes on the 10-race card at the unique Franklin, Ky. track.

The day's racing could be a soggy affair, as forecasts call for Tropical Storm Harvey to arrive in the area Friday night or Saturday morning. While the weather situation is an unknown, entries for the 2017 opening day card are promising for 10 intriguing races.

Leading the way in terms of stakes purses on opening day is the $400,000 Tourist Mile Stakes for 3-year-olds and older going one mile on the undulating course. The race, named after last year's Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) winner, has attracted nine entries including Ken and Sarah Ramsey's Shining Copper, who will be making his 2017 debut after placing in a pair of grade 1 stakes last year. Also entered are Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, and Susan Magnier's 2014 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) winner Hootenanny and Isabelle de Tamaso's Irish Strait, who enters off a runner-up finish to Money Multiplier in the Monmouth Stakes (G2T) after taking the Red Bank Stakes (G3T) in late May at Monmouth Park.

Two of the stakes will showcase juvenile turf runners: the $350,000 Exacta Systems Juvenile Fillies Stakes and the $350,000 Fasig-Tipton Turf Showcase Juvenile Stakes.

The Juvenile Fillies will feature Gabe Grossberg's Moonlight Rain, a first-out maiden special weight winner for trainer Mark Casse. The daughter from the first crop of multiple grade 1 winner on turf Point of Entry  rallied from sixth in her six-furlong debut July 22 on firm turf at Woodbine.

The lone stakes winner in the field, Norman Stables' Secret Passion, will make her turf debut after scoring a narrow victory in the Prairie Gold Lassie Stakes July 27 at Prairie Meadows. The daughter of Archarcharch  has worked three times for trainer Scott Geiner since that effort in preparation for her turf debut.

Also making her first start on turf is West Point Thoroughbreds, Tango Uniform Racing, and Robert Masiello's Best Performance, who in her previous race finished second to Dream It Is in the Schuylerville Stakes (G3) on the Saratoga Race Course main track. Trained by Christophe Clement, the daughter of Broken Vow  won her maiden debut in May at Belmont Park then finished second there in the Astoria Stakes.

In the Juvenile, a pair of impressive maiden winners who won at 5 1/2 furlongs on the turf at Saratoga will try to stretch out a bit in Saturday's seven-furlong test, in Bloom Racing Stable's Snapper Sinclair and Brad Grady's Stolen Pistol.

Snapper Sinclair, by City Zip, drew off in the stretch to score by four lengths in an Aug. 14 maiden race at Saratoga. Snapper Sinclair finished sixth in his career debut July 8 on the dirt but found the turf to his liking when switched to that surface by trainer Steve Asmussen for his second start. 

Trained by Joe Sharp, Stolen Pistol finished off the board in his first two starts, both on the main track at Belmont, but the son of freshman sire New Year's Day  thrived in his turf debut to register a clear victory.

The big field also features V-Leaf Stables' Tigerbeach, a son of freshman sire Treasure Beach . Tigerbeach, trained by Larry Rivelli, finished third in the Victoria Stakes sprinting five furlongs on the all-weather surface at Woodbine July 8. That effort followed an easy maiden win sprinting on the Indiana Grand Racing & Casino turf for former trainer John Hancock.

The other stakes on the card is the $150,000 One Dreamer Stakes for fillies and mares where grade 3 winner Zipessa, by City Zip, will try to secure her second stakes win. Trained by Michael Stidham, Empyrean Stables' Zipessa placed in a pair of grade 1 races last year and set the pace in the Aug. 12 Beverly D. Stakes (G1T) at Arlington International Racecourse before fading to ninth.

The lucrative 10-race card has attracted 144 entries, counting also-eligible horses. Eight of the 10 races include also-eligible entries. 

The two maiden special weight races on the opening day card each offer a purse of $130,000 with wagering on Historic Racing generating $113,100 of each of those purses. The average purse on Saturday's 10-race card will be $197,700.

Entries: One Dreamer S.

Kentucky Downs, Saturday, September 02, 2017, Race 6

  • STK
  • 1m 70y
  • Turf
  • $150,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:11 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Bonnie Arch (KY)Sophie Doyle121Ian R. Wilkes-
2Boreale (KY)Robby Albarado121H. Graham Motion-
3America Mon Amie (IL)Corey J. Lanerie121Anthony J. Granitz-
4My Impression (KY)Tyler Gaffalione121Claude R. McGaughey III-
5Charlotte Marie (KY)Rogelio Miranda121Ronald Moss-
6Celestial Insight (KY)Julio A. Garcia121Wesley A. Ward-
7Daddy's Boo (FL)Jose Valdivia, Jr.121Larry Rivelli-
8Rattataptap (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateShaun Bridgmohan121William I. Mott-
9Frozen Hannah (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.121Michael J. Maker-
10Mo Knows (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAlbin Jimenez121Wesley A. Ward-
11Flying Tipat (KY)Alex L. Canchari121Dale L. Romans-
12Zipessa (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux121Michael Stidham-
13Majestic Angel (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAlonso Quinonez121Eric R. Reed-
14Bootsy's Girl (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChanning Hill121Luis A. Jurado-
15Skyluck (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAlonso Quinonez121Eric R. Reed-
16Miner's Cat (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRicardo Santana, Jr.121Charles Lopresti-

Entries: Exacta Systems Juvenile Fillies S.

Kentucky Downs, Saturday, September 02, 2017, Race 7

  • STK
  • 7f
  • Turf
  • $350,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 4:46 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Classy Music (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado120Kenneth G. McPeek-
2Elizabeth Nicole (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateSophie Doyle120Ron Moquett-
3Best Performance (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateBrian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.120Christophe Clement-
4High Tech (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChris Landeros120Ian R. Wilkes-
5Go Noni Go (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Gaffalione120Michael J. Maker-
6Waki Patriot (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJon Kenton Court120John A. Hancock-
7Our Graycious Girl (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJack Gilligan118Michelle Lovell-
8Moonlight Rain (KY)Joseph Rocco, Jr.120Mark E. Casse-
9Ultima D (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulio A. Garcia118Wesley A. Ward-
10Secret Passion (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey J. Lanerie122Scott Gelner-
11Katie's Reward (KY)Shaun Bridgmohan120Brad H. Cox-
12Arabella Bella (KY)Jose Valdivia, Jr.120Mikhail Yanakov-
13My Peeps (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJon Kenton Court118Jack C. Van Berg-
14Delaphene (KY)James Graham120Eoin G. Harty-
15Bridaled Temper (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux118Mark E. Casse-
16Emmport (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRicardo Santana, Jr.118Brad H. Cox-

Entries: Tourist Mile S.

Kentucky Downs, Saturday, September 02, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $400,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:21 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Hootenanny (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulio A. Garcia121Wesley A. Ward-
2Flatlined (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoseph Rocco, Jr.125Charles L. Dickey-
3Shining Copper (KY)Tyler Gaffalione121Michael J. Maker-
4Dimension (GB)Chris Landeros121Conor Murphy-
5Western Reserve (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateShaun Bridgmohan125J. Kent Sweezey-
6Zambian (KY)Jack Gilligan121Darrin Miller-
7Applicator (KY)Jose Valdivia, Jr.121Mikhail Yanakov-
8Irish Strait (NJ)Feargal Lynch125H. Graham Motion-
9Bandar (KY)Erik Barbaran121Luis A. Jurado-

Entries: Fasig-Tipton Turf Showcase Juvenile S.

Kentucky Downs, Saturday, September 02, 2017, Race 9

  • STK
  • 7f
  • Turf
  • $350,000
  • 2 yo
  • 5:55 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Tigerbeach (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Valdivia, Jr.120Larry Rivelli-
2Little Jimmy B (KY)Feargal Lynch120Francis Abbott, III-
3Bantu (KY)Joseph Rocco, Jr.120Brendan P. Walsh-
4Arawak (KY)Albin Jimenez120Wesley A. Ward-
5Mr Ashley (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateSergio Figueroa120Adolfo Macias-
6Make Noise (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJon Kenton Court120Jack C. Van Berg-
7Northern Trail (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChanning Hill120Jack C. Van Berg-
8John Tippmann (KY)Robby Albarado120Kenneth G. McPeek-
9Snapper Sinclair (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRicardo Santana, Jr.120Steven M. Asmussen-
10Stolen Pistol (NY)Chris Landeros120Joe Sharp-
11Sky Promise (KY)Jack Gilligan120Kenneth G. McPeek-
12Renaisance Frolic (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Gaffalione120David Fawkes-
13Smart Remark (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManoel R. Cruz120Victoria H. Oliver-
14Pont Du Gard (LA)Keeneland Sales GraduateJames Graham120Ignacio Correas, IV-
15Captivating Moon (KY)Julien R. Leparoux120Chris M. Block-
16East Rand (KY)Channing Hill120Kellyn Gorder-