Kentucky Downs Opener Features Four Lucrative Stakes

As long as the weather cooperates, the short Kentucky Downs all-turf meeting is scheduled to begin with a bang Sept. 2 with four stakes on the 10-race card at the unique Franklin, Ky. track.

The day's racing could be a soggy affair, as forecasts call for Tropical Storm Harvey to arrive in the area Friday night or Saturday morning. While the weather situation is an unknown, entries for the 2017 opening day card are promising for 10 intriguing races.

Leading the way in terms of stakes purses on opening day is the $400,000 Tourist Mile Stakes for 3-year-olds and older going one mile on the undulating course. The race, named after last year's Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) winner, has attracted nine entries including Ken and Sarah Ramsey's Shining Copper, who will be making his 2017 debut after placing in a pair of grade 1 stakes last year. Also entered are Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, and Susan Magnier's 2014 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) winner Hootenanny and Isabelle de Tamaso's Irish Strait, who enters off a runner-up finish to Money Multiplier in the Monmouth Stakes (G2T) after taking the Red Bank Stakes (G3T) in late May at Monmouth Park.

Two of the stakes will showcase juvenile turf runners: the $350,000 Exacta Systems Juvenile Fillies Stakes and the $350,000 Fasig-Tipton Turf Showcase Juvenile Stakes.

The Juvenile Fillies will feature Gabe Grossberg's Moonlight Rain, a first-out maiden special weight winner for trainer Mark Casse. The daughter from the first crop of multiple grade 1 winner on turf Point of Entry rallied from sixth in her six-furlong debut July 22 on firm turf at Woodbine.

The lone stakes winner in the field, Norman Stables' Secret Passion, will make her turf debut after scoring a narrow victory in the Prairie Gold Lassie Stakes July 27 at Prairie Meadows. The daughter of Archarcharch has worked three times for trainer Scott Geiner since that effort in preparation for her turf debut.

Also making her first start on turf is West Point Thoroughbreds, Tango Uniform Racing, and Robert Masiello's Best Performance, who in her previous race finished second to Dream It Is in the Schuylerville Stakes (G3) on the Saratoga Race Course main track. Trained by Christophe Clement, the daughter of Broken Vow won her maiden debut in May at Belmont Park then finished second there in the Astoria Stakes.

In the Juvenile, a pair of impressive maiden winners who won at 5 1/2 furlongs on the turf at Saratoga will try to stretch out a bit in Saturday's seven-furlong test, in Bloom Racing Stable's Snapper Sinclair and Brad Grady's Stolen Pistol.

Snapper Sinclair, by City Zip, drew off in the stretch to score by four lengths in an Aug. 14 maiden race at Saratoga. Snapper Sinclair finished sixth in his career debut July 8 on the dirt but found the turf to his liking when switched to that surface by trainer Steve Asmussen for his second start.

Trained by Joe Sharp, Stolen Pistol finished off the board in his first two starts, both on the main track at Belmont, but the son of freshman sire New Year's Day thrived in his turf debut to register a clear victory.

The big field also features V-Leaf Stables' Tigerbeach, a son of freshman sire Treasure Beach . Tigerbeach, trained by Larry Rivelli, finished third in the Victoria Stakes sprinting five furlongs on the all-weather surface at Woodbine July 8. That effort followed an easy maiden win sprinting on the Indiana Grand Racing & Casino turf for former trainer John Hancock.

The other stakes on the card is the $150,000 One Dreamer Stakes for fillies and mares where grade 3 winner Zipessa, by City Zip, will try to secure her second stakes win. Trained by Michael Stidham, Empyrean Stables' Zipessa placed in a pair of grade 1 races last year and set the pace in the Aug. 12 Beverly D. Stakes (G1T) at Arlington International Racecourse before fading to ninth.

The lucrative 10-race card has attracted 144 entries, counting also-eligible horses. Eight of the 10 races include also-eligible entries.

The two maiden special weight races on the opening day card each offer a purse of $130,000 with wagering on Historic Racing generating $113,100 of each of those purses. The average purse on Saturday's 10-race card will be $197,700.