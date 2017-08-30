TOBA Announces Regional Owners of the Year

The Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association announced Aug. 30 that Juddmonte Farms, John Oxley, Spendthrift Farm and Klaravich Stables & William H. Lawrence have been selected as the TOBA Regional Owners of the Year.

The TOBA National Owner of the Year will be announced live at the TOBA National Awards Dinner, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at Calumet Farm in Lexington, Ky.

TOBA will also honor breeders from 22 states and Canada. The National Breeder of the Year and the National Small Breeder of the Year will also be disclosed at the TOBA National Awards Dinner.

Other TOBA winners include Leslie's Lady, dam of Beholder, who has been named as the National Broodmare of the Year and Royal Posse, who will be honored with Claiming Crown Horse of the Year, presented by the National HBPA.

The Rood & Riddle Sport Horse of the Year will go to Zine Dine, owned by Hailey Rogge.

The Heubeck Family will receive the Robert N. Clay Award, which recognizes a member of the Thoroughbred community who has made an outstanding contribution to preserving land for equine use.

"The winners of the TOBA awards represent extraordinary achievements in our sport," said Dan Metzger, president of TOBA. "We are honored to celebrate with them on what promises to be a memorable evening at Calumet Farm, as Thoroughbred owners and breeders arrive in Lexington for the September yearling sales."

Tickets to the TOBA National Awards Dinner can be purchased at www.toba.org or by calling Meredith Downey at (859) 276-6793.

A complete list of state and regional winners is as follows:

Regional Owners of the Year:

East Region: Juddmonte Farms

Midwest Region: John Oxley

South Region: Klaravich Stables & William H. Lawrence

West Region: Spendthrift Farm

State Breeders of the Year:

Arkansas: Bill McDowell

California: Heinz Steinmann

Canadian: Adrian and David Munro

Florida: Gilbert G. Campbell

Illinois: Barney and Anne Gallagher

Indiana: Michael E. and Penny S. Lauer

Iowa: Allen Poindexter

Kansas: Lance and Valerie Gabriel

Kentucky: WinStar Farm

Louisiana: Irwin Olian

Maryland: Robert Manfuso

Massachusetts: Ken Posco

Michigan: Lisa Campbell

Minnesota: Rick Bremer and Cheryl Sprick

New Jersey: Daniel Lopez

New York: Chester and Mary Broman

North Carolina: Nancy Shuford

Ohio: Tim Hamm

Oregon: Neil Knapp

South Carolina: Franklin Smith Sr.

Texas: Craig Upham

Virginia: Mrs. William M. Backer

Washington: Jean and Jeff Harris

TOBA National Awards Dinner sponsors include Calumet Farm, Stoll Keenon Ogden, The Stronach Group and Adena Springs, H.E. "Tex" Sutton Forwarding Company, Jackson Family Wines (Official Wine Sponsor of the 2017 TOBA National Awards Dinner), Tito's Handmade Vodka, West Sixth Brewing (official beer sponsor of the 2017 TOBA National Awards Dinner), National HBPA, FLAIR Equine Nasal Strips, NTRA Advantage and John Deere, The Horse and BloodHorse LLC.