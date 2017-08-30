ABR, Horse Country Announce Strategic Partnership

America’s Best Racing (ABR), a multimedia fan development and awareness-building platform of The Jockey Club; and Horse Country, a not-for-profit organization composed of farms, equine medical clinics, and equine attractions inside Kentucky, announced Aug. 30 a multi-year strategic partnership.

As part of the partnership agreement between America’s Best Racing and Horse Country, ABR will feature monthly digital stories and content, including videos, on a dedicated Horse Country page within the ABR platform in an effort to highlight the Kentucky farms, nurseries, clinics, and more that comprise Horse Country.

ABR and Horse Country also will cross-promote content through social media channels and email newsletters, as well as collaborate on annual digital and social media driven sweepstakes designed to reward lucky fans with VIP experiences inside Horse Country. With nearly 80% of its social media audience under the age of 44, ABR will look to showcase the offerings of Horse Country to a broader, younger audience. To date, Horse Country has hosted nearly 45,000 guests from 16 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

Inspired by successful, experiential tourist models such as Napa Valley, Calif., and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and assisted by the storytelling and customer-experience principles offered by the Walt Disney Institute, Horse Country Inc. was formed in 2014 to serve as a central-booking outlet designed to share the overarching story of Kentucky’s rich horse country heritage and the participating locations. Horse Country connects visitors from around the world in memorable and authentic ways with stories of the horses, the land, and the people, and develops fans of farms, clinics, and the sport of horse racing.

“The synergistic missions of America’s Best Racing and Horse Country to create new fans of Thoroughbred racing makes this strategic partnership a natural and sensible fit,” said Stephen Panus, president of TJC Media Ventures Inc., which oversees America’s Best Racing. “We’re excited to fully leverage ABR’s avid audience as well as our growing digital reach to amplify interest, awareness, and visits to Horse Country.”

“The team at America’s Best Racing has a track record of developing truly engaging content that tells the stories of our sport. This partnership will allow us to share a look behind the scenes, where our sport lives from foaling barn to finish line,” said Horse Country Executive Director Anne Hardy. “It’s a natural fit and we’re proud to partner with ABR and reach their ever-growing audience.”

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.