This Week's Radio, Television Racing Schedule

The upcoming weekend will mark the end of both the Saratoga Race Course and Del Mar meets as September begins. Saratoga's Saturday Sept. 2 card is highlighted by the $750,000 Grade 1 Woodward Stakes, slated to feature NTRA Thoroughbred Rankings points leader Gun Runner.

Below is a rundown of horse racing television and radio coverage through the week and concluding on Labor Day.
For online streaming coverage: Saratoga offers video streaming coverage of live racing via NYRA's Race Day.

Live feed (login and password required). And XBTV.com has streaming on-demand video with blanket coverage of the weekend's major races from hosts Aaron Vercruysse, Jeff Siegel, and Richard Migliore. 

TV Schedule

Date

Program

Time

Network

Sept. 2

"Saratoga Live," featuring coverage of the Glens Falls Stakes and the Saranac Stakes

3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Fox Sports Network

Sept. 2

 Live coverage of the Woodward Stakes and the Spinaway Stakes

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

NBCSN

Sept. 2

Live coverage of the Del Mar Debutante Stakes and the John C. Mabee Stakes

First post 5 p.m. (stakes post time TBA)

TVG

Sept. 3

"Saratoga Live," featuring coverage of the Prioress Stakes

4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Network

Sept. 3

Live coverage of the Del Mar Derby

First post 5 p.m. (Del Mar Derby post TBA)

TVG

Sept. 4

"Saratoga Live," featuring coverage of the Hopeful Stakes and the Bernard Baruch Handicap

4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Network

Sept. 4

Live coverage of the Del Mar Futurity 

First post 5 p.m. (Del Mar Futurity post TBA)

TVG

 Note: All times listed are Eastern

Radio Schedule

Date Program Time Network
Aug. 29 Jock Talk presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka 6 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 30 At The Races with Steve Byk: eNicks' Pedigree Expert Sid Fernando, Tourney Talk, and more 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
Aug. 30 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 30 Trainer Talk presented by Fasig-Tipton 6 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 31 At The Races with Steve Byk: Shedrow Confidential with Steve Haskin, Vegas Racebook with Richard Eng, and more 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
Aug. 31 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 31 Brisnet.com call-in Show  6 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 31 "At the Post Live," with host Andy Serling and scheduled guests  8 p.m. - 9 p.m. www.1045theteam.com
Sept. 1 At The Races with Steve Byk: Weekend Preview with Daily Racing Form correspondents, Brisnet's Ed DeRosa, and other guests 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
Sept. 1 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m. HRRN
Sept. 1 Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets 6 p.m. HRRN
Sept. 2 Equine Forum Show 8 a.m. HRRN
Sept. 2 "The Winner's Circle," presented by America's Best Racing in conjunction with SB Nation Radio, with host Bram Weinstein and scheduled guest Paul Lo Duca 10 a.m.  SB Nation Radio
Sept. 2 "Saturdays at Saratoga," presented by visitbarbados.org ,  featuring broadcast coverage of the day's graded stakes 4 p.m. HRRN