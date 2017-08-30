This Week's Radio, Television Racing Schedule

The upcoming weekend will mark the end of both the Saratoga Race Course and Del Mar meets as September begins. Saratoga's Saturday Sept. 2 card is highlighted by the $750,000 Grade 1 Woodward Stakes, slated to feature NTRA Thoroughbred Rankings points leader Gun Runner.

Below is a rundown of horse racing television and radio coverage through the week and concluding on Labor Day.

For online streaming coverage: Saratoga offers video streaming coverage of live racing via NYRA's Race Day.

Live feed (login and password required). And XBTV.com has streaming on-demand video with blanket coverage of the weekend's major races from hosts Aaron Vercruysse, Jeff Siegel, and Richard Migliore.