This Week's Radio, Television Racing Schedule

The upcoming weekend will mark the end of both the Saratoga Race Course and Del Mar meets as September begins. Saratoga's Saturday Sept. 2 card is highlighted by the $750,000 Grade 1 Woodward Stakes, slated to feature NTRA Thoroughbred Rankings points leader Gun Runner.
Below is a rundown of horse racing television and radio coverage through the week and concluding on Labor Day.
For online streaming coverage: Saratoga offers video streaming coverage of live racing via NYRA's Race Day.
Live feed (login and password required). And XBTV.com has streaming on-demand video with blanket coverage of the weekend's major races from hosts Aaron Vercruysse, Jeff Siegel, and Richard Migliore.
TV Schedule
|
Date
|
Program
|
Time
|
Network
|
Sept. 2
|
"Saratoga Live," featuring coverage of the Glens Falls Stakes and the Saranac Stakes
|
3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m.
|
Sept. 2
|Live coverage of the Woodward Stakes and the Spinaway Stakes
|
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
|
Sept. 2
|
Live coverage of the Del Mar Debutante Stakes and the John C. Mabee Stakes
|
First post 5 p.m. (stakes post time TBA)
|
Sept. 3
|
"Saratoga Live," featuring coverage of the Prioress Stakes
|
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|
Sept. 3
|
Live coverage of the Del Mar Derby
|
First post 5 p.m. (Del Mar Derby post TBA)
|
Sept. 4
|
"Saratoga Live," featuring coverage of the Hopeful Stakes and the Bernard Baruch Handicap
|
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|
Sept. 4
|
Live coverage of the Del Mar Futurity
|
First post 5 p.m. (Del Mar Futurity post TBA)
Note: All times listed are Eastern
Radio Schedule
|Date
|Program
|Time
|Network
|Aug. 29
|Jock Talk presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka
|6 p.m.
|HRRN
|Aug. 30
|At The Races with Steve Byk: eNicks' Pedigree Expert Sid Fernando, Tourney Talk, and more
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|Aug. 30
|Xpressbet Radio
|3 p.m.
|HRRN
|Aug. 30
|Trainer Talk presented by Fasig-Tipton
|6 p.m.
|HRRN
|Aug. 31
|At The Races with Steve Byk: Shedrow Confidential with Steve Haskin, Vegas Racebook with Richard Eng, and more
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|Aug. 31
|Xpressbet Radio
|3 p.m.
|HRRN
|Aug. 31
|Brisnet.com call-in Show
|6 p.m.
|HRRN
|Aug. 31
|"At the Post Live," with host Andy Serling and scheduled guests
|8 p.m. - 9 p.m.
|www.1045theteam.com
|Sept. 1
|At The Races with Steve Byk: Weekend Preview with Daily Racing Form correspondents, Brisnet's Ed DeRosa, and other guests
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|Sept. 1
|Xpressbet Radio
|3 p.m.
|HRRN
|Sept. 1
|Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets
|6 p.m.
|HRRN
|Sept. 2
|Equine Forum Show
|8 a.m.
|HRRN
|Sept. 2
|"The Winner's Circle," presented by America's Best Racing in conjunction with SB Nation Radio, with host Bram Weinstein and scheduled guest Paul Lo Duca
|10 a.m.
|SB Nation Radio
|Sept. 2
|"Saturdays at Saratoga," presented by visitbarbados.org , featuring broadcast coverage of the day's graded stakes
|4 p.m.
|HRRN