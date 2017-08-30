Strong Cal-Breds Shine at Barretts Select Yearling Sale

Three yearlings—all California-breds—sold for six figures each at the Barretts select yearling sale Aug. 29 at Del Mar. A daughter of Bodemeister brought a record $300,000, while an Unusual Heat filly sold for $200,000. The third six-figure horse was the sale's top-priced colt, a son of Mucho Macho Man for $120,000.

A total of 53 horses grossed $2,177,000 for an average of $41,075 and a median of $32,000. The average rose 10% over the 2016 average of $37,174. The buy-back rate was 34%, with 27 of the 80 horses through the ring not sold.

"I was very pleased all the way through, from when we started our selections through showing," said Kim Lloyd, general manager of Barretts. "It was busy and we had traffic every day. We had people show up from many different places."

The $300,000 filly was the highest-priced yearling Barretts has ever sold.

"We're trying to establish a market for high-end Cal-breds," Lloyd said. "It gives the breeders confidence that they can buy good mares and offer the offspring at market."

Trainer Brian Koriner was instrumental in buying both the sale topper and the $120,000 colt. He signed for the Bodemeister on behalf of Samantha Siegel, and he advised Scott Sherwood on the Mucho Macho Man colt.

The Bodemeister filly was the talk of the sale, and was shown constantly before she went through the ring. John Harris' Harris Farms consigned her for Tom Bachman's Fairview.

"She's like a family member," said Bachman, who bred the filly. "She's been good from the beginning. I don't keep horses, but if I were ever going to, she'd have been it. I really thank Dave McGlothlin and the Harris Farms crew."

The sale topper is out of the Jump Start mare North Freeway. The mare's 2-year-old, Take the One O One, a son of Acclamation, broke his maiden at Del Mar Aug. 6 by 3 1/4 lengths. Bachman bred Take the One O One, who sold for $47,000 at the 2016 California Thoroughbred Breeders Association Northern California yearling sale.

Koriner trains Take the One O One for Siegel's Jay Em Ess Stable. The colt is expected to run in the $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf Sept. 3.

"The family keeps getting better and better," said Koriner, "and now we'll have them both."

Bachman said that North Freeway has a Square Eddie colt by her side and is in foal to Into Mischief . He bred her to Bodemeister because "I like horses who can carry their speed two turns."

Madeline Auerbach was especially pleased when Unusual Heat yearlings sold well at the sale. Auerbach has been involved with the stallion since she was part of the partnership that claimed him for $80,000 in 1996. She and her son, Harris, oversaw the entire stud career of Unusual Heat, who died last May at age 27.

"This is the second-to-last crop, and the last crop is teeny-tiny, so we're not going to see many of these," Madeline Auerbach said. "It's wonderful for other people to understand the value of what we're doing."

California trainer Dan Blacker and Kentucky bloodstock agent Mike McMahon conferred on the purchase of the $200,000 Unusual Heat filly. McMahon signed for her in the name of McMahon and Hill/Radley Equine.

"We've been backing Dan for a couple years now and bringing some of our customers into his stable," said McMahon.

Harris Farms consigned the filly for Madeline Auerbach. The youngster is out of the Johannesburg mare Dancing Jo.

"She was really athletic from an excellent consignment," Blacker said. "Harris Farms does a really excellent job of raising a horse."

McMahon's group bought a daughter of Lucky Pulpit—Sunny Outcome, by Cee's Tizzy, out of this sale last year from Harris Farms. Now named Lucky Outcome, she could debut at the Santa Anita Park fall meeting.

Auerbach said that she and John Harris might buy back into the $200,000 filly.

"It's a real marriage between California and Kentucky," Auerbach said. "We need to see more of that."

Sherwood signed for the $120,000 Mucho Macho Man colt in the name of Blinkers On Racing Stable. Kim McCarthy's McCarthy Bloodstock consignment consigned the colt, who is out of the unraced City Zip mare Longing, from the family of Canadian Horse of the Year Wando and millionaire Beau Genius.

"Brian Koriner does my bloodstock work for me, and Brian really liked the horse," Sherwood said. "We knew a little bit about the horse because Legacy Ranch had the horse. He was correct and looks fast, and it's a City Zip mare with Mucho Macho Man and a Cal-bred."

Sherwood said Legacy Ranch will break the colt, then Koriner will train him.