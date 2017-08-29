Maas Appointed to California Horse Racing Board

California Gov. Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Fredrick Maas to the California Horse Racing Board.

Maas, 59, of San Diego, has been executive chairman at MRV Systems since 2014. He was founder and chief executive officer at Pacific EcoCompanies from 2009 to 2014, president and chief executive officer at Black Mountain Ranch from 2003 to 2009 and chairman and chief executive officer at Centre City Development Corporation from 2005 to 2010.

The position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Maas is a Republican.



