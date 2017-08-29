No Changes to Consignor Select Yearling Sale

In Louisiana, the Equine Sales Company has announced that its Consignor Select Yearling Sale set for Thursday, Aug. 31, in Opelousas, will be held as scheduled starting at 10 a.m.

The sales facility and the surrounded area have not been significantly affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"After consulting with consignors and our sales committee, everyone was in agreement that the sale can and should go on as scheduled," said Foster Bridewell, sales director. "Most of the yearlings are already on the grounds, and we expect the remaining ones to be here soon. With that said, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Texas and Louisiana affected by Hurricane Harvey."

