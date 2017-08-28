Gun Runner Puts in Final Woodward Work

Multiple grade 1 winner Gun Runner put in his final breeze for the Sept. 2 Woodward Stakes (G1) on the training track at Saratoga Race Course Aug. 28.

The 4-year-old son of Candy Ride worked four furlongs in :50.16 on the Oklahoma training track, which was listed as fast with exercise rider Angel Garcia aboard. Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen said Gun Runner looked good.

"It was just an easy half-mile... I love how he's moving," Asmussen said. "We've been very fortunate with the weather. It's been nice, cool mornings and everyone is feeling good. We're hoping to have a smooth rest of the week for him."

Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm's Gun Runner put in his third breeze on the Saratoga training track since winning the Whitney Stakes (G1) Aug. 5. The ultra-consistent Kentucky-bred has finished on the board in all but two of his 16 career starts.

Of Gun Runner's nine wins, seven came against graded stakes competition, including back-to-back grade 1 victories in the Stephen Foster Handicap (G1) June 17 and the Whitney earlier this month.

"We've talked about him quite a bit, how he just spoils us with his consistency," Asmussen said. "He's a very generous horse in the mornings. I thought Angel did a great job with him. He went around real smooth."

Asmussen also had J. Kirk and Judy Robison's Vertical Oak breeze Monday, going three furlongs in :37.89 on the Oklahoma track, in a step toward the $250,000 Prioress Stakes (G2) Sept. 3.

Vertical Oak finished fifth in the Aug. 5 Longines Test Stakes (G1) last time out, weakening late in the seven-furlong sprint. The 3-year-old Giant Oak filly will cut back to six furlongs, a distance at which she has four wins, including the Adena Springs Miss Preakness Stakes (G3) May 19 at Pimlico Race Course.

"Backing her up to three-quarters has always suited her, and it's the same situation where the cool mornings have helped, and we're looking forward to a big race," Asmussen said.

The trainer said that Lookin At Lee will receive a freshening following a 10th place finish in the Travers Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G1) Aug. 26. Asmussen said he hasn't decided on the next spot for the Lookin At Lucky colt, who has raced eight times this year, including all three legs of the Triple Crown and a third-place finish in the grade 3 West Virginia Derby Aug. 5 before the Mid-Summer Derby.

"He's tired and he's going to get a little break," Asmussen said. "He's done a lot for us this year. He's been a tremendous ride. We're going to give him a significant amount of time off and ready him for his 4-year-old year."

L and N Racing's Lookin At Lee finished second in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) before coming in fourth in the Preakness Stakes (G1). After a seventh-place effort in the Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G1), he didn't race until nearly two months later with a solid effort in the West Virginia Derby.

In the Travers, Lookin At Lee saved ground near the rail on the far turn before weakening in the stretch.

"He was a little hesitant and got a little spot at the head of the lane and just didn't pick it after that," Asmussen said.