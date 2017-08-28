Fasig-Tipton Midlantic Fall Yearlings Catalog Online

The catalog for Fasig-Tipton's Midlantic fall yearling sale is now available online and via the equineline sales catalog app.

The sale will be held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Md., Oct. 2 and 3. The Monday session will begin at 4 p.m. ET and offer hips 1-150. The Tuesday session will begin at 10 a.m. ET and offer hips 151-495.

"This is a sale that all serious yearling buyers need to attend," said Midlantic director of sales Paget Bennett. "We have a catalogue that is 32% larger than last year, strong sire power, and yearlings that are eligible for every major Midlantic state-bred program.

"Our sale graduates continue to perform at high levels, led by this year's cover horse Stellar Wind," continued Bennett. "The sale is also a top-ranked North American yearling sale by percentage of winners, 2-year-old winners, and repeat winners."

Print catalogs will be available from all Fasig-Tipton offices by Sept. 5.