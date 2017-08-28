Interest Level High for Barretts Del Mar Sale

The Barretts select yearling sale at Del Mar continues to evolve, with increased buyer interest going into the auction's third renewal Tuesday, Aug. 29. Held on a dark day for the summer racing program at the seaside oval, the sale begins at 2 p.m. PT.

This year's catalog consists of 88 foals of 2016, including seven that were cataloged on an "also-eligible" basis to be offered in hip order should any of the initial group of 81 drop out prior to the sale's start. As of 8 a.m. Aug. 28, five of the yearlings initially cataloged had been withdrawn as had two also-eligibles, meaning the remaining also-eligibles will be offered to the public.

"We have had more interest in this sale than any sale in a long, long time," said Barretts general manager Kim Lloyd. "It's really created a buzz."

From 76 cataloged last year, Barretts reported 46 head changed hands for gross receipts of $1,710,000, up from the $1,629,000 total for 44 yearlings during the inaugural sale that was conducted following the races before the move to a dark-day auction. With nine withdrawn and 21 not sold in 2016, the average improved slightly to $37,174 from $37,023 and the median price declined to $27,500 from $32,500.

Last year's sale-topper at $130,000 was a California-bred daughter of Smiling Tiger bought by Jeff Bonde. Named ZZ Tiger, the filly has not made her career debut.

"This is our third year and it seems to be really taking hold," Lloyd said. "We have a much stronger catalog. We feel like our breeders and consignors are providing us with a lot better stock. We are looking forward to a good sale."

Lloyd said the sale has a diverse group of offerings, including a large contingent of California-breds sired by some leading Kentucky stallions that are augmented by progeny of some of the Golden State's top stallions.

"The most popular are the Kentucky-sired, California-breds," the executive said. "That is a real sweet spot for us in this sale. Breeders buy mares in foal to Kentucky stallions and bring them here to be foaled."

The catalog includes one Kentucky-bred and one California-bred yearling sired by Uncle Mo , who ranks among the leading North American sires. Overanalyze , Violence , Shanghai Bobby , and Jimmy Creed , the respective top four leading freshmen sires of 2017, are all represented by yearlings in the sale.

Yearlings from the penultimate crop of Unusual Heat, the all-time leading sire by California progeny earnings who died earlier this year at age 27, are also expected to draw attention.

"We have seven cataloged by Unusual Heat and they are a super group of good-looking horses," Lloyd said.