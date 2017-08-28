Jockey Sarvis Lands Career Win 2,000

In guiding 4-5 favorite Barrister Jim to a front-running victory in the fifth race at Belterra Park on Aug. 27, jockey Dean Sarvis secured the 2,000th victory of his career.

Sarvis, who has landed riding titles at Turfway Park and Belterra Park (formerly River Downs) in a riding career that began in 1985, has won 26 black-type stakes including graded stakes wins aboard Cappuchino in the 2004 Turfway Park Fall Championship Stakes (G3) and Soho Sunday in both the Vineland Handicap (G3T) and Betsy Ross Handicap (G3) in 1990 at Garden State Park.

In landing the milestone win Sunday at Belterra, Sarvis and Barrister Jim opened a clear lead through a half-mile in :48.86 in the claiming race and maintained that advantage at every point of call to score by one length.

Trained by owner Brian Michael, Barrister Jim completed the one-mile, 70-yard test in 1:44.33 on a fast track.