Songbird in Good Shape After Personal Ensign Defeat

Saratoga Race Course claimed another victim Aug. 26, when 2-5 favorite Songbird was beaten by a neck in the $700,000 Personal Ensign Stakes (G1) by Forever Unbridled.

Nevertheless, her connections were nowhere close to writing the final footnotes on the magnificent career of the dual Eclipse Award winner Sunday morning.

"She ran a huge race and did everything she was asked to do, and she did it in grade 1 company at Saratoga," said Christina Jelm, the assistant to trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. "The filly that won is an amazing, strong, dominant, superior, well-bred animal also and to lose by a neck to her is nothing to be ashamed of. I think Songbird has set the bar so high, that the only other one to get over it so far is Beholder, so the expectation on her was to never be beat.

"But horses, like all great athletes, don't win every single time. Yesterday, another great filly passed her at the wire," she added. "She ran her heart out and I think she is as good, if not better, than ever. On the way back to the barn, people were cheering for her, calling her name, and telling her what a good girl she is."

The Hall of Fame conditioner was at the barn first thing in the morning to physically check the filly, who tasted defeat for only the second time in 15 efforts and has earned $4,692,000.

"She came back very good," Hollendorfer said, adding that she was completely sound and perfectly healthy.

"The important thing is that she is absolutely fine," Jelm added. "Jerry went over her. There is nothing that is at all discernable. She's in good health and is relaxed, as she always is coming out of all her races. She's great."

Songbird is scheduled to depart on the early Monday morning flight that will bring the California horses home, after stopping in Kentucky to drop off multiple grade 1 winner Forever Unbridled, so she may rejoin trainer Dallas Stewart's division there.

Until then, Songbird was enjoying a lovely day at the Spa.

"She didn't come back to the barn depressed by any means. She ate all of her dinner last night and she had a nice long walk this morning, followed by a little nap. She's having a nice easy day. This afternoon she'll get out of her stall and graze and walk and enjoy the sunshine before we leave early in the morning," said Jelm. "We're giving her a lot of love and attention."

Now Hollendorfer and owner Rick Porter of Fox Hill Farms will turn their attention to the next moves for Songbird. Before the Personal Ensign, both said that a return trip to the $2 million Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) was the end-of-year goal for the filly's 4-year-old campaign.

"Mr. Porter and I are going to talk over everything and will do that when Songbird is back in my barn in California. Nothing has been decided yet," Hollendorfer said.