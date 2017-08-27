Boss Move First Winner for Turbo Compressor

After finishing second by 5 1/4 lengths at Del Mar in her debut, Boss Move returned four weeks later to romp in her second start by 7 1/2 lengths in a maiden claiming race for 2-year-old fillies Aug. 25 to become the first winner for freshman sire Turbo Compressor .

Four wide through most of the six-furlong contest, Starry Night Racing's Boss Move stalked the pace before taking over the lead midstretch and cruising home under a steady ride by jockey Tyler Baze. She completed the distance in 1:11.66 over a track listed as fast.

Trained by Michael McCarthy, the filly was bred by Jose Medina in Florida, out of the Montbrook mare Monticello.

Racing for P and G Stable and Off the Hook, Florida-bred Turbo Compressor was a $22,000 purchase as a 2-year-old at the 2010 Ocala Breeders' Sales Spring sale. A stakes winner at 3, he outperformed his purchase price as a 4-year-old, winning the United Nations Stakes (G1T) at Monmouth Park and placing in the John Henry Turf Championship (G2T) at Santa Anita Park before finishing off the board in his last race, the 2012 Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T).

The son of Halo's Image retired with a record of 7-2-2 from 17 starts and $953,960 in earnings. The 9-year-old stallion stands at Breakway Farm near Dillsboro, Ind. His 2017 fee was private.