NTWAB to Honor Randy Moss, Rick Porter

Veteran broadcaster Randy Moss and owner Rick Porter are among the Thoroughbred industry standouts who will be honored by the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters at the association's 58th annual awards dinner Nov. 2 at the Brigantine Seafood & Oyster Bar in Del Mar, Calif.

Members of the NTWAB also voted to honor Daily Racing Form reporter Matt Hegarty and the Winners Foundation.

Randy Moss, one of the most recognizable sports analysts through his work with ESPN and NBC, will be feted with the fifth annual Jim McKay Award for broadcasting excellence. Moss became ESPN's primary horse racing analyst in 1999 and in 2011, he began as an analyst for the Triple Crown for NBC Sports. In addition to his horse racing analyst duties, Moss has been assigned as a reporter or host to a wide variety of NBC Sports broadcasts including college football, college basketball, golf, and two Olympic Games.

Prior to his television career, Moss was a newspaper reporter, horse racing handicapper, and columnist for 20 years at the Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Arkansas Democrat, and Arkansas Gazette. Moss has covered all but two runnings of the Kentucky Derby since 1980, either in print or on television.

Rick Porter, best known for campaigning such Thoroughbred standouts as 2011 Horse of the Year Havre de Grace, 2006 Emirates Airline Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) winner Round Pond, grade 1 winner Hard Spun , and Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) runner-up Eight Belles under his Fox Hill Farms banner, will be honored with the Mr. Fitz Award for typifying the spirit of racing.

Through all the ups and downs—even in the aftermath of Eight Belles' fatal breakdown—Porter's passion and enthusiasm for the sport have been on public display for years, no more so than during the career of his champion filly Songbird. The native of Wilmington, Del., remained a presence despite his battle with cancer, which was recently declared in remission. Porter has repeatedly cited Songbird's success as a key salve to his emotional well being and was again by his filly's side when she won the Delaware Handicap (G1) July 15, giving her owner his first win in his state's biggest race.

Matt Hegarty, who has been with the Daily Racing Form since 1997, will receive the Walter Haight Award for career turf writing excellence. Hegarty's specialty is the watchdog journalism that reminds the industry and sport that someone is paying attention. He deciphers and translates details that can make most people's eyes glaze over into highly readable, often entertaining, and always understandable stories that provide context to the complex and emotional.

Hegarty serves as the primary reporter on business, regulatory, medication, and political issues and previously served as news editor for the now-defunct weekly Thoroughbred Times. In 2014, he was selected for the American Horse Publications' Award for Outstanding Reporting.

The Winners Foundation will be presented with the Joe Palmer Award for long and meritorious service to racing. Founded in 1984, the Winners Foundation is a nonprofit organization established to provide information, support, and referral sources to employees and family members of the California horse racing community being adversely affected as a result of substance abuse, compulsive gambling, or mental health issues.

The Winners Foundation provides assistance to any employee or family member of the California Thoroughbred horse racing community free of charge including backstretch workers as well as all employees of Del Mar, Fairplex, Golden Gate Fields, Hollywood Park, Oak Tree, Santa Anita Park, and the California Association of Racing Fairs. Among the many resources Winners Foundation provides is a large referral base and relationships with a myriad of mental health and substance abuse treatment facilities both in and out patient, city and county services, sober living environments, and mental health practitioners.

The NTWAB Awards Dinner, which is traditionally held during Breeders' Cup week, will also feature an online auction, offering autographed racing industry collectibles, memorabilia, and halters worn by prominent stallion and race winners. The Awards Dinner is the NTWAB's only fundraiser, and a portion of the proceeds from the event are used toward scholarships for prospective Thoroughbred racing journalists and to support Thoroughbred industry charities.

Tickets for the event are $80 for NTWAB members, $100 for industry corporations, and $120 for non-members and guests. Invitations will be mailed to members, and non-members can request an invitation by contacting Loren Hebel-Osborne at lorenpr@aol.com.