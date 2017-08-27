Lady Eli Surges to Victory in Ballston Spa

Three years and one day after Sheep Pond Partners' Lady Eli won in her debut at Saratoga Race Course, the daughter of Divine Park surged down the stretch to pick up another victory at the Spa in the $400,000 Woodford Reserve Ballston Spa Stakes (G2T).

Much has happened for Lady Eli in those three years—five grade 1 wins and a comeback from a battle with laminitis—and she again showed her class and tenacity in the 1 1/16-mile test on the turf Aug. 26, leaving fellow grade 1 winners Dickinson and Antonoe in her wake.

Running Lady Eli in the Ballston Spa was a last-minute decision by trainer Chad Brown, who saddled three runners in the field of five.

"She is amazing. I'm so glad we decided to bring her here today," the trainer said of running Lady Eli for a final time at the Spa before she's offered at the Keeneland November sale following the Breeders' Cup. "We got a good race into her again and most important, all the fans at Saratoga, and beyond got to see her race here one more time.

"I have so much confidence in her. You never really know until they cross the wire, but when she tipped out I know how devastating her turn-of-foot is, and I felt confident she would get it done. She really is a horse of a lifetime. Everything she's overcome. Just her natural abilities are remarkable, and she's just a rare, rare horse."

Dickinson, who defeated Lady Eli by a head in the April 15 Coolmore Jenny Wiley Stakes (G1T), took the early lead Saturday and Antonoe, another Brown trainee, tracked closely to the outside in second with On Leave near the rail in third. Lady Eli was settled off the pace in fourth as early fractions went in :24.34 and :48.92 for the half-mile over the firm Mellon Turf Course.

Heading into the second turn, On Leave moved up to go head to head with Dickinson as six furlongs went in 1:11.64. Irad Ortiz Jr. moved Lady Eli wide and angled out at the top of the stretch, then cut his mare loose and the pair exploded down the stretch. Lady Eli crossed the wire first, 1 1/2 lengths in front of Dickinson, who held on for second over a closing Roca Rojo. The final time was 1:39.70.

"I got a perfect trip," Ortiz said. "I saved ground on the first turn and then split some horses and when I dug in, I asked her and she was there for me.

"I'm just excited for her and I'm excited that we won another race."

Sent off as the odds-on favorite, Lady Eli returned $3.40, $2.30, and $2.10 across the board.

Antonoe finished fourth and On Leave finished fifth. Grade 1 winner Time and Motion was scratched.

Saturday's race was the beginning of the end of the mare's time on the track as her owners announced that she will be offered at the Keeneland November breeding stock sale after one more Breeders' Cup run. Winner of the 2014 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T), she was second by a nose to Queen's Trust in the 2016 Breeders' Cup FIlly & Mare Turf (G1T).

BLOODHORSE STAFF: Lady Eli to be Offered at Keeneland November Sale

The multiple grade 1 winner's only loss in four starts this year was her Jenny Wiley defeat in her 5-year-old season debut. Since that defeat, she shipped to Santa Anita Park and won the Gamely Stakes (G1T) by a half-length and then ran down Quidura in the final strides of the Diana Stakes (G1T) at Saratoga after bobbling at the start.

NOVAK: Lady Eli Runs 'One of Her Greatest Races to Date'

Bred by Runnymede Farm and Catesby W. Clay out of the Saint Ballado mare Sacre Coeur, Lady Eli was last sold at auction at the 2014 Keeneland April 2-year-olds in training sale where Sheep Pond's Jay Hanley purchased her for $160,000 from Eddie Woods.

She now has 10 wins and three seconds from 13 starts, with earnings of $2,939,800.