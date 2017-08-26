Spawr Suspended, Fined for Clenbuterol Positive

Trainer Bill Spawr has been fined $3,000 and suspended 30 days for an overage of clenbuterol in Skye Diamonds May 7, when she ran second to Vale Dori in the Adoration Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park.

A post-race urine sample detected clenbuterol, a class 3 prohibited substance, at a level of 196 picograms per milliliter. A picogram is one trillionth of a gram. A California Horse Racing Board settlement agreement, which cut a 60 day suspension for Spawr to 30 days, said that a split sample used to confirm the initial positive test also showed clenbuterol "in excess of the authorized ... level." The authorized level for clenbutrol is 140 picograms per milliliter.

BALAN: Vale Dori Holds Off Skye Diamonds in Adoration

As a part of the stipulated agreement, Spawr will be placed on probation for a year. His suspension is set to begin Aug. 28 and runs through Sept. 26.

Since the positive test result, Skye Diamonds has won two graded stakes sprinting in Southern California—the Great Lady M. Stakes (G2) at Los Alamitos Race Course and the Rancho Bernardo Handicap (G3) at Del Mar—and is scheduled to train up to a run in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) Nov. 4 back at Del Mar.

Spawr declined to comment Saturday.