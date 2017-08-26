Drefong Crushes Forego Competition

After making his mark on Saratoga Race Course with a powerful 2016 King's Bishop (G1) score, Baoma Corporation's champion sprinter Drefong returned to the Spa Aug. 26 and romped in the $600,000 Forego Stakes (G1).

Finishing seven furlongs in 1:21.12, less than 2/5 off the track record, Bob Baffert-trained Drefong rebounded from dropping Hall of Fame rider Mike Smith last out in the July 29 Bing Crosby Stakes (G1) at Del Mar.

The 4-year-old Gio Ponti colt was well clear of runner-up Awesome Slew.

This story will be updated.