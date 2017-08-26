Practical Joke Too Good in H. Allen Jerkens

Practical Joke remained unbeaten around one turn and added another top-level triumph to his résumé when he ran down Takaful in the stretch to win the $500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course Aug. 26.

Trained by Chad Brown, Practical Joke cut the corner coming off the far turn and angled off the rail under Joel Rosario en route to covering the seven-furlong distance in 1:21.96. The son of Into Mischief , who entered off a third-place finish in the betfair.com Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1), earned his third career grade 1 win and fifth victory overall.

Takaful held for second after setting fractions of :22.36 and :45.05 through a half-mile.

This story will be updated.