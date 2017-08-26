Forever Unbridled Hands Songbird Personal Ensign Defeat

Forever Unbridled was waiting in the wings.

Tucked at the back of the field while champion Songbird went skimming out over Saratoga Race Course Aug. 26 in the $700,000 Personal Ensign Stakes (G1), Charles Fipke's homebred daughter of Unbridled's Song bided her time.

Songbird showed the way through much of the 1 1/8-mile test, setting reasonable fractions of :24.14 and :47.91 under Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith. The Medaglia d'Oro filly still had a clear advantage through three-quarters in 1:12.29, but Forever Unbridled was full of run under Joel Rosario as she moved around the turn three wide.

"I decided to stay away from Songbird (in the stretch) because I was moving very well today, so I stayed away a little bit and let her run," Rosario said. "She's a galloper. You just got to figure out the way she likes to run. She went out there and I just let her be happy and whenever she wants to run, I let her run. She was impressive today."

Closing powerfully down the stretch to pass Fox Hill Farm's two-time Eclipse Award winner in the final strides, Forever Unbridled got the victory by a neck. The Dallas Stewart trainee returned $6.20 and $2.10 at 2-1 odds, while 2-5 favorite Songbird brought $2.10. There was no show wagering. Eskenformoney was third, while Going for Broke completed the order of finish. Flora Dora was scratched.

Forever Unbridled handed Songbird just the second defeat of her career as she finished the distance in 1:49.16 on a fast track, earning an automatic berth to the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) Nov. 3 at Del Mar. Last year Forever Unbridled finished third by 1 1/4 lengths in that event, where Beholder beat Songbird by the slimmest nostril.

A full sister to grade 1 winner Unbridled Forever, Forever Unbridled is out of Lemons Forever, the 2006 Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner. Both were also trained by Stewart. The Personal Ensign was just her second start of the season, following a June 17 Fleur De Lis Handicap (G2) win at Churchill Downs.

"We really prepared her for this at Churchill," Stewart said. "We gave her a long break into this race and got some good breezes into her. Like D. Wayne Lukas said, 'You have to get them ready and train them. If they're good, they'll take it,' and she's good. The way she's training and the way she's always trained, she's a great mare. She's powerful and strong like Winning Colors was; she's that type of mare."

The Personal Ensign is the third grade 1 victory for Forever Unbridled, who won the Apple Blossom Handicap (G1) at Oaklawn Park and the Beldame Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park last year. She improved her record to 7-3-4 from 16 starts, for earnings of $2,086,880. According to Stewart, the title defense in the Sept. 30 Beldame will be up next for the bay mare.

"It's the most logical choice for her next race, especially since she won it last year," the trainer said.

Meanwhile, Songbird's status has been called into question by owner Rick Porter after the 4-year-old Jerry Hollendorfer trainee failed to impress in her season debut—a July 15 Delaware Handicap (G1) win—then suffered this loss.

"Something's not right," Porter said. "She is just not right, and I will get her checked out. She doesn't let horses pass her, that was probably part of it. I am not comfortable that she is 100% healthy. Anyway, this just don't seem to be the same Songbird, (it's) only right to have her checked out.

"I thought we would see the real Songbird today, but we didn't see it. I just want to make sure it is not something physical, which I would do with any good horse. I always do that."