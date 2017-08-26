Arrogate won the 2016 Travers on his way to a 3-year-old championship. This year's winner may be on his way to the same honor

Coglianese Photos/Jamie Coulter

Weekend Stakes Rundown: Travers Day at Saratoga

Six grade 1 races and ample star power will be on display.

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week there are six grade 1 races at Saratoga Race Course, topped by the Travers Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1). Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the link for each race.

Saturday, Aug. 26

2:23 p.m.—$700,000 Personal Ensign Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course

After a less-than-spectacular victory in the Delaware Handicap (G1), Songbird's connections are hoping she comes back fitter and ready to claim her fourth victory in the state of New York and third at Saratoga. Her main challenger appears to be last-out Fleur de Lis Handicap (G2) winner Forever Unbridled, a multiple grade 1 winner in her own right.

Entries: Personal Ensign S. (G1)

Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 6

  • Grade I
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $700,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 2:23 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Flora Dora (FL)Florent Geroux117Marialice Coffey20/1
22Songbird (KY)Mike E. Smith123Jerry Hollendorfer2/5
33Going for Broke (KY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.117Chad C. Brown5/1
44Forever Unbridled (KY)Joel Rosario123Dallas Stewart7/2
55Eskenformoney (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano117Todd A. Pletcher12/1

2:59 p.m.—$500,000 Ballerina Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course

Paulassilverlining, the pro-tem leader of the female sprint division, will put a four-race win streak on the line in the Ballerina. Since she was purchased privately by Juddmonte Farms earlier this year and transferred to the barn of Eclipse Award winner Chad Brown, Paulassilverlining has won each of her three starts this season, including victories in the Madison Stakes (G1) and Humana Distaff Stakes (G1).

Entries: Ketel One Ballerina S. (G1)

Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 7

  • Grade I
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $500,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 2:59 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Birdatthewire (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManuel Franco117Thomas F. Proctor20/1
22Curlin's Approval (KY)Luis Saez124Happy Alter4/1
33Paulassilverlining (KY)Jose L. Ortiz124Chad C. Brown2/1
44By the Moon (KY)Rajiv Maragh119Michelle Nevin3/1
55Carina Mia (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano121Chad C. Brown7/2
66Distinta (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez121Todd A. Pletcher8/1
77Highway Star (NY)Angel S. Arroyo121Rodrigo A. Ubillo10/1

3:35 p.m.—$500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course

Undefeated in four one-turn races, Practical Joke will try to extend that streak when he cuts back in distance for the Jerkens, formerly named the King's Bishop Stakes. Practical Joke won the first three starts of his career, which included a pair of wins at Saratoga, a maiden debut victory going six furlongs followed by a score in the Hopeful Stakes (G1) at seven furlongs.

Entries: H. Allen Jerkens S. (G1)

Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade I
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $500,000
  • 3 yo
  • 3:35 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Practical Joke (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario121Chad C. Brown5/2
22Takaful (KY)Jose L. Ortiz117Kiaran P. McLaughlin5/1
33Tale of Silence (KY)Manuel Franco117Barclay Tagg10/1
44Wild Shot (KY)Jose Lezcano119George R. Arnold, II30/1
55Ann Arbor Eddie (CA)Mario Gutierrez117Doug F. O'Neill15/1
66Phi Beta Express (KY)Kendrick Carmouche117Danny Gargan30/1
77Coal Front (KY)John R. Velazquez121Todd A. Pletcher4/1
88No Dozing (KY)Javier Castellano117Arnaud Delacour12/1
99American Anthem (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith121Bob Baffert2/1

3:46 p.m.—$100,000 Philip H. Iselin Stakes at Monmouth Park (G3)

The class of the Iselin cast is Eagle, who has the ability to run down the speedy Conquest Big E on his best day. The son of Candy Ride  rallied from 11 lengths off the lead to win Indiana Downs' Michael G. Schaefer Memorial Stakes July 15. Trained by Neil Howard, Eagle was in 10 successive graded tilts prior, and finished just a half-length shy of Bradester  in last summer's Stephen Foster Handicap (G1).

Entries: Philip H. Iselin S. (G3)

Monmouth Park, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 7

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 3:47 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Mr. Jordan (FL)Frankie Pennington116Edward Plesa, Jr.3/1
22Just Call Kenny (VA)Eddie Castro116Patrick B. McBurney3/1
33Conquest Big E (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJilver Chamafi116Donna Green Hurtak2/1
44Discreet Lover (FL)UNKNOWN116Uriah St. Lewis12/1
55Eagle (KY)James Graham120Neil J. Howard3/2

4:12 p.m.—$600,000 Forego Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course

Looking to rebound from his last start in the Bing Crosby Stakes (G1) July 29, when he ducked in at the gap and lost rider Mike Smith, reigning champion sprinter Drefong will attempt to add another Saratoga grade 1 to his résumé. Last year he won the Ketel One King's Bishop Stakes (G1) by 3 1/4 lengths.

Entries: Forego S. (G1)

Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade I
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $600,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:12 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Stallwalkin' Dude (FL)Joe Bravo118David Jacobson8/1
22Ross (IRE)Andrasch Starke118Peter Schiergen15/1
33Tom's Ready (PA)Keeneland Sales GraduateBrian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.118Dallas Stewart20/1
44Divining Rod (KY)Javier Castellano118Arnaud Delacour5/1
55Awesome Slew (FL)John R. Velazquez120Mark E. Casse6/1
66Mind Your Biscuits (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario124Chad Summers3/1
77Tommy Macho (KY)Luis Saez120Todd A. Pletcher8/1
88Tale of S'avall (KY)Manuel Franco118Barclay Tagg12/1
99Very Very Stella (FL)Carlos J. Hernandez118Jose Noda-Fernandez30/1
1010Drefong (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith124Bob Baffert5/2

4:49 p.m.—$1 million Sword Dancer Stakes (G1T) at Saratoga Race Course

The Niarchos Family's Irish-bred Erupt will try to make 2017 his third consecutive year with a grade/group 1 victory. The 5-year-old son of Dubawi is one of seven entered for the Breeders' Cup Challenge "Win and You're In" qualifier for the $4 million Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) Nov. 4 at Del Mar.

Entries: Sword Dancer S. (G1T)

Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 10

  • Grade I
  • 1 1/2m
  • Inner turf
  • $1,000,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:49 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Frank Conversation (KY)Mario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill20/1
22Bigger Picture (KY)Jose L. Ortiz124Michael J. Maker8/1
33Sadler's Joy (KY)Julien R. Leparoux120Thomas Albertrani5/1
44Hunter O'Riley (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux120James J. Toner6/1
55Money Multiplier (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano120Chad C. Brown7/2
66Erupt (IRE)Stephane Pasquier122Francis - Henri Graffard3/1
77Idaho (IRE)Ryan L. Moore122Aidan P. O'Brien2/1

5:44 p.m.—$1.25 million Travers Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course

With all three individual classic winners set to start, along with six other graded stakes victors in the field, the Travers could provide that long-awaited moment, when the balance of power among the 3-year-old males shifts decidedly in someone's favor.

Entries: Travers S. Presented by NYRA Bets (G1)

Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 11

  • Grade I
  • 1 1/4m
  • Dirt
  • $1,250,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:44 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Cloud Computing (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano126Chad C. Brown8/1
22Giuseppe the Great (KY)Tyler Gaffalione126Nicholas P. Zito20/1
33West Coast (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith126Bob Baffert4/1
44Tapwrit (KY)Jose L. Ortiz126Todd A. Pletcher7/2
55Good Samaritan (KY)Joel Rosario126William I. Mott5/1
66Girvin (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado126Joe Sharp10/1
77Always Dreaming (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez126Todd A. Pletcher6/1
88Lookin At Lee (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRicardo Santana, Jr.126Steven M. Asmussen30/1
99McCraken (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.126Ian R. Wilkes12/1
1010Irap (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMario Gutierrez126Doug F. O'Neill8/1
1111Gunnevera (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdgard J. Zayas126Antonio Sano20/1
1212Fayeq (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez126Kiaran P. McLaughlin30/1

6:20 p.m.—$400,000 Ballston Spa Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course

Set to be offered as a broodmare prospect at this year's Keeneland November breeding stock sale, Lady Eli will make one more racing appearance at the oval where she first threw down the gauntlet. Nearly three years to the day after her debut at Saratoga, Sheep Pond Partners' 5-year-old mare will try and end her time at the Spa in the same fashion it began.

Entries: Woodford Reserve Ballston Spa S. (G2T)

Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 12

  • Grade IIT
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $400,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 6:20 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Lady Eli (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateIrad Ortiz, Jr.123Chad C. Brown4/5
22Roca Rojo (IRE)Joel Rosario121Chad C. Brown9/2
33Time and Motion (KY)John R. Velazquez121James J. Toner10/1
44On Leave (KY)Jose L. Ortiz121Claude R. McGaughey III12/1
55Antonoe (KY)Javier Castellano123Chad C. Brown3/1
66Dickinson (KY)Paco Lopez123Kiaran P. McLaughlin6/1

8:10 p.m.—$100,000 Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar

While the Travers will occupy much of the racing world's attention Saturday, across the continent another group of 3-year-olds looking to make a bigger splash a couple races down the line will square off in the one-mile Shared Belief. Grade 1 winners Gormley and Klimt have top-class victories, but Don Alberto Stable and WinStar Farm's Battle of Midway has the slight morning-line favoritism coming off a rough trip and sixth-place finish in the July 30 Betfair.com Haskell Invitational (G1).

Entries: Shared Belief S.

Del Mar, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 7

  • STK
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:11 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Cistron (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Baze124John W. Sadler8/1
982True Valor (FL)SCRATCHED0UNKNOWN-
23Gormley (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateVictor Espinoza124John A. Shirreffs5/2
34Gato Del Oro (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRafael Bejarano120Richard Baltas4/1
45Stone Hands (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEvin A. Roman118Doug F. O'Neill20/1
56Klimt (KY)Joseph Talamo118Art Sherman3/1
67Battle of Midway (KY)Flavien Prat124Jerry Hollendorfer2/1

9:10 p.m.—$200,000 Pat O'Brien Stakes (G2) at Del Mar

With the scratch of favored Danzing Candy, who sustained a career-ending injury during training Aug. 25 at Del Mar, the seven-furlong "Win and You're In" qualifier for the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) has turned into a wide-open affair. The only horse in the field exiting a stakes win is Gary Barber's Mr. Hinx, a 3-year-old Ministers Wild Cat  gelding who took the Real Good Deal Stakes for California-breds last time out July 28 at Del Mar.

Entries: Pat O'Brien S. (G2)

Del Mar, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade II
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 6:09 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Moe Candy (KY)Victor Espinoza119John W. Sadler6/1
22Solid Wager (CA)Martin A. Pedroza119Peter Miller20/1
33Mr. Hinx (CA)Drayden Van Dyke116Steven Miyadi20/1
44Silent Bird (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux119Mark Glatt5/1
55Blameitonthelaw (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEvin A. Roman119John W. Sadler12/1
66Kobe's Back (KY)Flavien Prat119Peter Eurton6/1
77Calculator (FL)Rafael Bejarano119Peter Miller6/1
88Danzing Candy (KY)Joseph Talamo121Bob Baffert8/5
99Home Run Kitten (KY)Santiago Gonzalez119Peter Miller20/1
1010Giant Expectations (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateGary L. Stevens119Peter Eurton12/1
1111Denman's Call (KY)Tyler Baze123Doug F. O'Neill12/1

Sunday, Aug. 27

4:47 p.m.—$125,000 Ontario Colleen Stakes (G3T) at Woodbine

Selene Stakes (G3) winner Grizzel, an Irish-bred daughter of Kodiac, will look to bounce back from a fifth-place finish on the road in the Belmont Oaks Invitational (G1T), in which she took a one-length lead with a quarter-mile to go but got passed late by some of the classiest turf fillies in North America.

Entries: Ontario Colleen S. (G3T)

Woodbine, Sunday, August 27, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade IIIT
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $125,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 4:47 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Reverse (ON)Jerome Lermyte115Ricky Griffith20/1
22R Naja (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateJesse M. Campbell117Michael Stidham20/1
33Victory to Victory (FL)Rafael Manuel Hernandez119Mark E. Casse4/1
44Mythical Mission (ON)Emma-Jayne Wilson115Malcolm Pierce6/1
55Enstone (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduatePatrick Husbands119Mark E. Casse7/2
66Grizzel (IRE)David Moran119Michael J. Doyle2/1
77Valentine Wish (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAlan Garcia115Victoria H. Oliver10/1
88Super Marina (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateGary Boulanger119George Weaver15/1
99Yellow Agate (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Contreras119Christophe Clement8/1

7:40 p.m.—$100,000 Torrey Pines Stakes (G3) at Del Mar

After such a trying 11th-place finish in the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1), trainer Richard Mandella gave Paradise Woods a needed rest, and her training up to the Torrey Pines has allowed him to put her trip to the Bluegrass State behind him. "I'll just throw out the Kentucky Oaks, because I still think she's very good," Mandella said of the record-setting Santa Anita Oaks (G1) winner.

Entries: Torrey Pines S. (G3)

Del Mar, Sunday, August 27, 2017, Race 6

  • Grade III
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 4:40 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Paradise Woods (KY)Flavien Prat124Richard E. Mandella-
2Chocolate Coated (KY)Gary L. Stevens118Neil French-
3Zapperkat (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateNorberto Arroyo, Jr.120Richard Baltas-
4Delitefull Lady (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey S. Nakatani118Richard Baltas-
5Mistressofthenight (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRafael Bejarano120Richard Baltas-
6Helen Hillary (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoseph Talamo118Philip D'Amato-
7Bernina Star (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateSantiago Gonzalez120James M. Cassidy-
8Munny Spunt (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateDrayden Van Dyke118Doug F. O'Neill-