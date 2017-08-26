Weekend Stakes Rundown: Travers Day at Saratoga

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week there are six grade 1 races at Saratoga Race Course, topped by the Travers Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1). Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the link for each race.

Saturday, Aug. 26

2:23 p.m.—$700,000 Personal Ensign Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course

After a less-than-spectacular victory in the Delaware Handicap (G1), Songbird's connections are hoping she comes back fitter and ready to claim her fourth victory in the state of New York and third at Saratoga. Her main challenger appears to be last-out Fleur de Lis Handicap (G2) winner Forever Unbridled, a multiple grade 1 winner in her own right.

Entries: Personal Ensign S. (G1) Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 6 Grade I

1 1/8m

Dirt

$700,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

2:23 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Flora Dora (FL) Florent Geroux 117 Marialice Coffey 20/1 2 2Songbird (KY) Mike E. Smith 123 Jerry Hollendorfer 2/5 3 3Going for Broke (KY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 117 Chad C. Brown 5/1 4 4Forever Unbridled (KY) Joel Rosario 123 Dallas Stewart 7/2 5 5Eskenformoney (KY) Javier Castellano 117 Todd A. Pletcher 12/1

2:59 p.m.—$500,000 Ballerina Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course

Paulassilverlining, the pro-tem leader of the female sprint division, will put a four-race win streak on the line in the Ballerina. Since she was purchased privately by Juddmonte Farms earlier this year and transferred to the barn of Eclipse Award winner Chad Brown, Paulassilverlining has won each of her three starts this season, including victories in the Madison Stakes (G1) and Humana Distaff Stakes (G1).

Entries: Ketel One Ballerina S. (G1) Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 7 Grade I

7f

Dirt

$500,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

2:59 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Birdatthewire (KY) Manuel Franco 117 Thomas F. Proctor 20/1 2 2Curlin's Approval (KY) Luis Saez 124 Happy Alter 4/1 3 3Paulassilverlining (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 124 Chad C. Brown 2/1 4 4By the Moon (KY) Rajiv Maragh 119 Michelle Nevin 3/1 5 5Carina Mia (KY) Javier Castellano 121 Chad C. Brown 7/2 6 6Distinta (KY) John R. Velazquez 121 Todd A. Pletcher 8/1 7 7Highway Star (NY) Angel S. Arroyo 121 Rodrigo A. Ubillo 10/1

3:35 p.m.—$500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course

Undefeated in four one-turn races, Practical Joke will try to extend that streak when he cuts back in distance for the Jerkens, formerly named the King's Bishop Stakes. Practical Joke won the first three starts of his career, which included a pair of wins at Saratoga, a maiden debut victory going six furlongs followed by a score in the Hopeful Stakes (G1) at seven furlongs.

Entries: H. Allen Jerkens S. (G1) Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 8 Grade I

7f

Dirt

$500,000

3 yo

3:35 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Practical Joke (KY) Joel Rosario 121 Chad C. Brown 5/2 2 2Takaful (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 117 Kiaran P. McLaughlin 5/1 3 3Tale of Silence (KY) Manuel Franco 117 Barclay Tagg 10/1 4 4Wild Shot (KY) Jose Lezcano 119 George R. Arnold, II 30/1 5 5Ann Arbor Eddie (CA) Mario Gutierrez 117 Doug F. O'Neill 15/1 6 6Phi Beta Express (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 117 Danny Gargan 30/1 7 7Coal Front (KY) John R. Velazquez 121 Todd A. Pletcher 4/1 8 8No Dozing (KY) Javier Castellano 117 Arnaud Delacour 12/1 9 9American Anthem (KY) Mike E. Smith 121 Bob Baffert 2/1

3:46 p.m.—$100,000 Philip H. Iselin Stakes at Monmouth Park (G3)

The class of the Iselin cast is Eagle, who has the ability to run down the speedy Conquest Big E on his best day. The son of Candy Ride rallied from 11 lengths off the lead to win Indiana Downs' Michael G. Schaefer Memorial Stakes July 15. Trained by Neil Howard, Eagle was in 10 successive graded tilts prior, and finished just a half-length shy of Bradester in last summer's Stephen Foster Handicap (G1).

Entries: Philip H. Iselin S. (G3) Monmouth Park, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 7 Grade III

1 1/8m

Dirt

$100,000

3 yo's & up

3:47 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Mr. Jordan (FL) Frankie Pennington 116 Edward Plesa, Jr. 3/1 2 2Just Call Kenny (VA) Eddie Castro 116 Patrick B. McBurney 3/1 3 3Conquest Big E (KY) Jilver Chamafi 116 Donna Green Hurtak 2/1 4 4Discreet Lover (FL) UNKNOWN 116 Uriah St. Lewis 12/1 5 5Eagle (KY) James Graham 120 Neil J. Howard 3/2

4:12 p.m.—$600,000 Forego Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course

Looking to rebound from his last start in the Bing Crosby Stakes (G1) July 29, when he ducked in at the gap and lost rider Mike Smith, reigning champion sprinter Drefong will attempt to add another Saratoga grade 1 to his résumé. Last year he won the Ketel One King's Bishop Stakes (G1) by 3 1/4 lengths.

Entries: Forego S. (G1) Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 9 Grade I

7f

Dirt

$600,000

3 yo's & up

4:12 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Stallwalkin' Dude (FL) Joe Bravo 118 David Jacobson 8/1 2 2Ross (IRE) Andrasch Starke 118 Peter Schiergen 15/1 3 3Tom's Ready (PA) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 118 Dallas Stewart 20/1 4 4Divining Rod (KY) Javier Castellano 118 Arnaud Delacour 5/1 5 5Awesome Slew (FL) John R. Velazquez 120 Mark E. Casse 6/1 6 6Mind Your Biscuits (NY) Joel Rosario 124 Chad Summers 3/1 7 7Tommy Macho (KY) Luis Saez 120 Todd A. Pletcher 8/1 8 8Tale of S'avall (KY) Manuel Franco 118 Barclay Tagg 12/1 9 9Very Very Stella (FL) Carlos J. Hernandez 118 Jose Noda-Fernandez 30/1 10 10Drefong (KY) Mike E. Smith 124 Bob Baffert 5/2

4:49 p.m.—$1 million Sword Dancer Stakes (G1T) at Saratoga Race Course

The Niarchos Family's Irish-bred Erupt will try to make 2017 his third consecutive year with a grade/group 1 victory. The 5-year-old son of Dubawi is one of seven entered for the Breeders' Cup Challenge "Win and You're In" qualifier for the $4 million Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) Nov. 4 at Del Mar.

Entries: Sword Dancer S. (G1T) Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 10 Grade I

1 1/2m

Inner turf

$1,000,000

3 yo's & up

4:49 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Frank Conversation (KY) Mario Gutierrez 120 Doug F. O'Neill 20/1 2 2Bigger Picture (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 124 Michael J. Maker 8/1 3 3Sadler's Joy (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 120 Thomas Albertrani 5/1 4 4Hunter O'Riley (KY) Florent Geroux 120 James J. Toner 6/1 5 5Money Multiplier (KY) Javier Castellano 120 Chad C. Brown 7/2 6 6Erupt (IRE) Stephane Pasquier 122 Francis - Henri Graffard 3/1 7 7Idaho (IRE) Ryan L. Moore 122 Aidan P. O'Brien 2/1

5:44 p.m.—$1.25 million Travers Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course

With all three individual classic winners set to start, along with six other graded stakes victors in the field, the Travers could provide that long-awaited moment, when the balance of power among the 3-year-old males shifts decidedly in someone's favor.

Entries: Travers S. Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 11 Grade I

1 1/4m

Dirt

$1,250,000

3 yo

5:44 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Cloud Computing (KY) Javier Castellano 126 Chad C. Brown 8/1 2 2Giuseppe the Great (KY) Tyler Gaffalione 126 Nicholas P. Zito 20/1 3 3West Coast (KY) Mike E. Smith 126 Bob Baffert 4/1 4 4Tapwrit (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 126 Todd A. Pletcher 7/2 5 5Good Samaritan (KY) Joel Rosario 126 William I. Mott 5/1 6 6Girvin (KY) Robby Albarado 126 Joe Sharp 10/1 7 7Always Dreaming (KY) John R. Velazquez 126 Todd A. Pletcher 6/1 8 8Lookin At Lee (KY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 126 Steven M. Asmussen 30/1 9 9McCraken (KY) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 126 Ian R. Wilkes 12/1 10 10Irap (KY) Mario Gutierrez 126 Doug F. O'Neill 8/1 11 11Gunnevera (KY) Edgard J. Zayas 126 Antonio Sano 20/1 12 12Fayeq (KY) Luis Saez 126 Kiaran P. McLaughlin 30/1

6:20 p.m.—$400,000 Ballston Spa Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course

Set to be offered as a broodmare prospect at this year's Keeneland November breeding stock sale, Lady Eli will make one more racing appearance at the oval where she first threw down the gauntlet. Nearly three years to the day after her debut at Saratoga, Sheep Pond Partners' 5-year-old mare will try and end her time at the Spa in the same fashion it began.

Entries: Woodford Reserve Ballston Spa S. (G2T) Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 12 Grade IIT

1 1/16m

Turf

$400,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

6:20 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Lady Eli (KY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 123 Chad C. Brown 4/5 2 2Roca Rojo (IRE) Joel Rosario 121 Chad C. Brown 9/2 3 3Time and Motion (KY) John R. Velazquez 121 James J. Toner 10/1 4 4On Leave (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 121 Claude R. McGaughey III 12/1 5 5Antonoe (KY) Javier Castellano 123 Chad C. Brown 3/1 6 6Dickinson (KY) Paco Lopez 123 Kiaran P. McLaughlin 6/1

8:10 p.m.—$100,000 Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar

While the Travers will occupy much of the racing world's attention Saturday, across the continent another group of 3-year-olds looking to make a bigger splash a couple races down the line will square off in the one-mile Shared Belief. Grade 1 winners Gormley and Klimt have top-class victories, but Don Alberto Stable and WinStar Farm's Battle of Midway has the slight morning-line favoritism coming off a rough trip and sixth-place finish in the July 30 Betfair.com Haskell Invitational (G1).

Entries: Shared Belief S. Del Mar, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 7 STK

1m

Dirt

$100,000

3 yo

5:11 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Cistron (KY) Tyler Baze 124 John W. Sadler 8/1 98 2True Valor (FL) SCRATCHED 0 UNKNOWN - 2 3Gormley (KY) Victor Espinoza 124 John A. Shirreffs 5/2 3 4Gato Del Oro (KY) Rafael Bejarano 120 Richard Baltas 4/1 4 5Stone Hands (KY) Evin A. Roman 118 Doug F. O'Neill 20/1 5 6Klimt (KY) Joseph Talamo 118 Art Sherman 3/1 6 7Battle of Midway (KY) Flavien Prat 124 Jerry Hollendorfer 2/1

9:10 p.m.—$200,000 Pat O'Brien Stakes (G2) at Del Mar

With the scratch of favored Danzing Candy, who sustained a career-ending injury during training Aug. 25 at Del Mar, the seven-furlong "Win and You're In" qualifier for the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) has turned into a wide-open affair. The only horse in the field exiting a stakes win is Gary Barber's Mr. Hinx, a 3-year-old Ministers Wild Cat gelding who took the Real Good Deal Stakes for California-breds last time out July 28 at Del Mar.

Entries: Pat O'Brien S. (G2) Del Mar, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Race 9 Grade II

7f

Dirt

$200,000

3 yo's & up

6:09 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Moe Candy (KY) Victor Espinoza 119 John W. Sadler 6/1 2 2Solid Wager (CA) Martin A. Pedroza 119 Peter Miller 20/1 3 3Mr. Hinx (CA) Drayden Van Dyke 116 Steven Miyadi 20/1 4 4Silent Bird (KY) Kent J. Desormeaux 119 Mark Glatt 5/1 5 5Blameitonthelaw (KY) Evin A. Roman 119 John W. Sadler 12/1 6 6Kobe's Back (KY) Flavien Prat 119 Peter Eurton 6/1 7 7Calculator (FL) Rafael Bejarano 119 Peter Miller 6/1 8 8Danzing Candy (KY) Joseph Talamo 121 Bob Baffert 8/5 9 9Home Run Kitten (KY) Santiago Gonzalez 119 Peter Miller 20/1 10 10Giant Expectations (NY) Gary L. Stevens 119 Peter Eurton 12/1 11 11Denman's Call (KY) Tyler Baze 123 Doug F. O'Neill 12/1

Sunday, Aug. 27

4:47 p.m.—$125,000 Ontario Colleen Stakes (G3T) at Woodbine

Selene Stakes (G3) winner Grizzel, an Irish-bred daughter of Kodiac, will look to bounce back from a fifth-place finish on the road in the Belmont Oaks Invitational (G1T), in which she took a one-length lead with a quarter-mile to go but got passed late by some of the classiest turf fillies in North America.

Entries: Ontario Colleen S. (G3T) Woodbine, Sunday, August 27, 2017, Race 8 Grade IIIT

1m

Turf

$125,000

3 yo Fillies

4:47 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Reverse (ON) Jerome Lermyte 115 Ricky Griffith 20/1 2 2R Naja (FL) Jesse M. Campbell 117 Michael Stidham 20/1 3 3Victory to Victory (FL) Rafael Manuel Hernandez 119 Mark E. Casse 4/1 4 4Mythical Mission (ON) Emma-Jayne Wilson 115 Malcolm Pierce 6/1 5 5Enstone (ON) Patrick Husbands 119 Mark E. Casse 7/2 6 6Grizzel (IRE) David Moran 119 Michael J. Doyle 2/1 7 7Valentine Wish (KY) Alan Garcia 115 Victoria H. Oliver 10/1 8 8Super Marina (KY) Gary Boulanger 119 George Weaver 15/1 9 9Yellow Agate (KY) Luis Contreras 119 Christophe Clement 8/1

7:40 p.m.—$100,000 Torrey Pines Stakes (G3) at Del Mar

After such a trying 11th-place finish in the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1), trainer Richard Mandella gave Paradise Woods a needed rest, and her training up to the Torrey Pines has allowed him to put her trip to the Bluegrass State behind him. "I'll just throw out the Kentucky Oaks, because I still think she's very good," Mandella said of the record-setting Santa Anita Oaks (G1) winner.