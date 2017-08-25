Danzing Candy Retired From Racing After Training Injury

Owner and breeder Ted Aroney said Danzing Candy, who was set to run in the $200,000 Pat O'Brien Stakes (G2) Aug. 26, sustained a fracture in his leg during a morning gallop at Del Mar Aug. 25 and has been retired from racing.

The 4-year-old Twirling Candy colt, who was favored at 8-5 on the morning line for the O'Brien, stumbled near the eighth pole on the Del Mar main track Friday, according to the track's clockers, who were logging workouts.

"His career is over, but his life is fine," Aroney said of the three-time graded winner, who was entering the O'Brien off back-to-back wins in the Lone Star Park Handicap (G3) and San Carlos Stakes (G2). "It was a fracture above one of his ankles."

After moving from trainer Cliff Sise Jr. to Bob Baffert, Danzing Candy finished second in the 2016 Affirmed Stakes (G3) to wrap up his 3-year-old season, came in third in the Joe Hernandez Stakes on the Santa Anita Park grass to start his 4-year-old campaign, and then scored three straight wins on dirt heading into the O'Brien.

He won the 2016 San Felipe Stakes (G2) and ran fourth in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) for Sise, which punched his ticket to the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1), where he sprinted to set the pace and tired to finish 15th.

"I've been there before, but it does happen," said Aroney, a longtime owner and breeder. "I know it happens, so I get ready for stuff like this, but 24 hours before a race? Bob was telling us how well the horse was training and how much he loved Del Mar. It's tough."

Danzing Candy, out of the Songandaprayer mare Talkin and Singing, ends his racing career with a 6-1-1 record from 11 starts and $700,930 in earnings for Aroney's Halo Farms and co-owners Jim and Dianne Bashor.