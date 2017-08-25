First Winner for Freshman Sire Rattlesnake Bridge

Freshman sire Rattlesnake Bridge's first winner appropriately appeared on the eve of the Travers Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), where he arguably earned—almost to the day—his highest achievement as a racehorse.

Little Bridge became Rattlesnake Bridge's first winner Aug. 25 at Gulfstream Park in her first start, taking a $50,000, five-furlong maiden special weight by a neck in 1:00.28 under jockey Miguel Vasquez.

The filly was bred in Florida by Randy Hartley and Dean De Renzo, who sold her at the Ocala Breeders' Sales June 2-year-olds in training sale to owner/trainer Carlo Vaccarezza for $15,000. Vaccarezza trains Little Bridge for partners J and J Stables, Joseph Imbesi, and Nicholas Vaccarezza.

Little Bridge is out of Successful Verdict (Successful Appeal ), a Hartley/De Renzo homebred that has produced six other winners, including stakes-placed Grace Appeal (With Distinction).

Rattlesnake Bridge, a son of Tapit bred by Bill Graves and Dennis Lynch, brought $450,000 as a 2-year-old through the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic sale. Agent Steven Young bought the colt for Nicholas Brady's Mill House stable out of Eddie Woods' consignment.

Rattlesnake Bridge won the 2011 Long Branch Stakes at Monmouth Park before finishing second in the Travers to Stay Thirsty . He placed in two other graded stakes before retiring with a 3-3-2 record in 11 starts and $518,800 in purses.

The stallion stood 2017 for $7,500 at Hartley/De Renzo Thoroughbreds near Ocala, Fla.

