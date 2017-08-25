Former Jockey John K "J.K." Adams Dead

John K. "J.K." Adams, a fixture on the Mid-Atlantic circuit who rode 1981 champion sprinter Guilty Conscience early in his career, has passed away at the age of 62.

Adams, who is the grandson of Hall of Fame jockey Johnny Adams, piloted Guilty Conscience in 21 of his 41 starts including his victory in the 1979 E. Taylor Chewning Handicap at Laurel Park. Adams also won the 1976 Open Fire Stakes (G3) at Delaware Park aboard Mississippi Mud and counted stakes winners Resound, Counter Punch, Turn the Guns, Thrice Worthy and Runette among his other notable mounts.

Adams enjoyed his best statistical year in 1977 when he rode 192 winners and had earnings of more than $1.2 million. From 1976 through 2005, Adams booted home 770 winners, including 15 stakes winners, with career earnings of more than $5.5 million.

His father, John R. Adams, was also a jockey.

