NYTHA General Nominating Meeting Set for Aug. 29

NYTHA’s General Nominating Meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the tent behind the Recreation Hall on Union Ave., at Saratoga Race Course.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive nominations and nominating petitions from the floor, and for the NYTHA Nominating Committee to announce its nominations. The nominating committee includes trainer Abigail Adsit and NYTHA executive director Andy Belfiore, and is chaired by trainer Mark Hennig.

There are two options for eligible members who would like to have their name added to the ballot as a candidate for the NYTHA board or president:



* Nominations can be made from the floor during the general nomination meeting, if the member consents in writing to the nomination. The nomination has to have two seconds and must be accompanied by a petition signed by at least 30 Association members.



* Or, for a period of 15 days after the general nomination meeting, additional candidates may be nominated by petition signed by at least 50 members in good standing, provided the petition is filed with the NYTHA Nominating Committee during the 15-day period following the general nominating meeting and is accompanied by the candidate's affidavit and policy statement, if any.



The 2017 NYTHA election is set for this fall. Ballots will go out in October, and the new board will take office in December. NYTHA elections are held every three years. All qualified NYTHA members may participate in electing the board of directors. For more information, click here.

