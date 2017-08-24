NYRA, FOX Sports Extend TV Deal Three Years

The New York Racing Association announced Aug. 24 a three-year extension of the television programming deal with FOX Sports to broadcast NYRA's flagship TV program Saratoga Live on FS2.

With this announcement, live daily coverage of racing from Saratoga Race Course will be available to a national television audience through 2020.

"There's no place like Saratoga and FOX Sports is delighted to be headed back to the Spa for three more summers," said Michael Mulvihill, FOX Sports executive vice president, research, league operations and strategy. "We are very excited to extend and expand our partnership with NYRA, which provides high-quality live programming for FS2, and gives our fans access to insightful and entertaining daily coverage of the best race meet in North America."

"Partnering with FOX Sports has enabled NYRA to present the best race meet to horse racing and sports fans on a live and consistent basis," said Tony Allevato, NYRA Bets president and executive producer of NYRA TV. "This extension ensures that people across the country will continue to be able to watch world-class Thoroughbred racing on FS2."



NYRA launched Saratoga Live during the 2016 summer meet at Saratoga, which included 80 hours of live coverage. This year, FOX Sports expanded the schedule to include Saturdays from Belmont Park and Aqueduct Racetrack, bringing the total amount of live coverage on FS2 to more than 100 hours.

In 2017, NYRA added new markets in California and Ohio via agreements with several Regional Sports Networks including FOX Sports Prime Ticket, FOX Sports San Diego, and FOX Sports Ohio.

Including all regional networks, Saratoga Live presented by Claiborne Farm and stallion Runhappy , now reaches more than 75 million homes. Saratoga Live airs at 4 p.m. on most live racing days.

On Aug. 26, Travers Day at Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Live will air on FS2 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and will include the grade 1 Personal Ensign, featuring champion filly Songbird.