Fasig-Tipton Expands October Sale by a Day

As a result of a high volume of entries, Fasig-Tipton will expand this year's Kentucky October yearling sale from three days to four. The auction near Lexington at the Newtown Paddocks sale grounds will now be Monday through Thursday, Oct. 23-26.

"Successful results in the sales ring and on the racetrack have generated a significant increase in entries for this year's October Sale, prompting us to add a fourth session on Thursday, October 26," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning. "We're pleased with the interest consignors have shown in the sale, and we look forward to an outstanding four-day run of selling in late October."

Sessions will begin daily at 10 a.m. The catalog will be available in late September.

Last year the October sale sold 777 yearlings for total receipts of $25,691,500, an average of $33,065, and a median of $14,500. The RNA rate was 25%.

Notable graduates of the October sale include Brad Grady's Betfair.com Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1) winner Girvin, a Tale of Ekati colt slated to make a run in the Aug. 26 Travers Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G1). Girvin went through the ring at the October sale for $130,000 and was purchased from Legacy Bloodstock's consignment by Grady's Grand Oaks with the help of expert horseman Bobby Dodd.