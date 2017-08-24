Diplomat Delivers Upset in New York Turf Writers Cup

Kate and Bernie Dalton met at Saratoga Race Course, they fell in love at Saratoga, they spend their Augusts in Saratoga, and they have scored some of their biggest victories at Saratoga. They are, in short, a formidable wife-husband, trainer-jockey combination, especially at Saratoga.

Still, Diplomat did not look to measure up with a formidable field for the 76th edition of Saratoga’s $150,000 New York Turf Writers Cup Steeplechase H. (G1) Aug. 24. Low in the weights, Flying Elvis Stable’s Diplomat went off as the race’s second-longest shot. Although improving, he was winless since October 2015, shortly after he was claimed by Flying Elvis owners Adam and Richard Newman.

But Saratoga, seasonal home of the Daltons, also is home of the huge upset, and Diplomat delivered. With a perfectly timed move by Bernie Dalton, Diplomat surged to the lead at the furlong pole and pulled away to a three-length victory in Saratoga’s premier steeplechase race. Video: New York Turf Writers Cup H. (G1)

Diplomat went off at 17-1 and paid $37.40 to win after running the 2 3/8 miles of the New York Turf Writers’ Handicap (NSA-1) in 4:29.90 on firm turf.

Robert A. Kinsley's Modem, second in Saratoga's A. P. Smithwick Memorial (NSA-1) and the 2-1 favorite in the New York Turf Writers, finished second; and 5-1 second betting pick All the Way Jose picked up third money, 1 3/4 lengths farther back.

Choral Society finished fourth, and Smithwick winner Swansea Mile was fifth in a field of 10. Portrade, last year's front-running New York Turf Writers winner, and overseas shipper Colla Pier were scratched.

Diplomat benefited as the second-lightest weight in the handicap and the Daltons' decision to take off his blinkers.

"It seemed there was going to be a lot of pace in the race to run at, and we were thinking that we wanted to sit back with him a little bit this time and come with a run," the trainer said.

Even without the presence of Portrade, the New York Turf Writers had more than adequate pace with Alcazar de Maram showing the way under Gerard Galligan. Approaching the last of nine fences, Buttonwood Farm's All the Way Jose moved forward under leading jockey Darren Nagle and took the lead.

Modem and jockey Jack Doyle moved toward the front on the turn, with Diplomat in his wake. Dalton tipped his mount to the outside at the top of the stretch to see what would happen.

Diplomat provided him with the boost he was hoping for. When the jockey pulled the trigger, "he just quickened right up and came and won."

Kate Dalton said Diplomat benefited from an 18-pound break in the weights from Modem. "He's a lovely horse, and he tries all the time as hard as he can, but he's not a very big horse. He's had a lot of weight ups and downs, so having 138 pounds on him today was a real advantage," she said.