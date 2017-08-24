Half brother to Uncle Mo to Join Climax Stallions

Editorial, a 3-year-old half-brother to top sire Uncle Mo , has been acquired by Climax Stallions and will join the stallion roster for the 2018 breeding season. The stud location and fee for Editorial are yet to be determined.

A son of War Front out of the Arch mare Playa Maya, Editorial retires with one win and a second-place finish from two starts. His victory came in a 7 1/2-furlong race on the Gulfstream Park turf June 15.

"We are very excited for the opportunity to stand Editorial at stud as he fits our program perfectly," said Sean Feld, managing director of Climax Stallions. "Under the care of (trainer) Todd Pletcher for (owner) Coolmore, Editorial displayed an impressive turn of foot which you always look for in a top sire. He has a phenomenal pedigree and the looks to match, he should thrive in the breeding shed."

Climax Stallions, who syndicate each of their stallions similar to a racing partnership has had great success attracting mares to affordable stallions with deep families.

Editorial joins Climax's stallion roster, which includes Haynesfield , the second leading active sire in California; Bullet Train , Frankel's three-quarter brother; and Curlin to Mischief, a half brother to grade 1 winner and sire Into Mischief and champion Beholder.