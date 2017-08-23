Lady Aurelia Favored in Nunthorpe at York

Stonestreet Stables, George Bolton, and Peter Leidel's Lady Aurelia is the narrow favorite for the Aug. 25 Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes (G1) at York's prestigious Ebor Festival, with Battaash close on her heels in the antepost markets.

Lady Aurelia, a Wesley Ward-trained 3-year-old Scat Daddy filly, has five wins from six starts in her distinguished career—a record that includes victories in last year's Darley Prix Morny (G1) at Deauville and the King's Stand Stakes (G1) at this year's Royal Ascot meeting.

Her sole loss came in the Connolly's Red Mills Cheveley Park Stakes (G1) in September at Newmarket, where she was unable in the final 50 yards to hold off the late run of Brave Anna and Roly Poly and finished third, beaten two lengths. Still her splendid season earned her a European divisional championship.

She defeated males in the Prix Morny and the King's Stand and will take them on again Friday.

Battaash, a 3-year-old Dark Angel gelding trained by Charlie Hills, is riding a three-race winning streak. His latest effort was a 2 1/4-length victory over Profitable in the Qatar King George Stakes (G2) at Goodwood. The Nunthorpe will be the first group 1 effort for Battaash.

Profitable and Marsha, second and third behind Lady Aurelia in the King's Stand, and second and third behind Battaash in the King George, also are back for another try.

The five-furlong sprint is open to 2-year-olds and up, but there are no juveniles in this year's renewal. Lady Aurelia and Battaash are the only 3-year-olds in a 12-horse field, with ages ranging up to 10-year-old Take Cover, who finished fifth behind Lady Aurelia in the King's Stand.

The Nunthorpe is a Breeders' Cup Challenge race, which offers a fees-paid entry to the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) at Del Mar. It also is part of the British Champions Series.