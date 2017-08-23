Farhh Gets First Black-Type Winner in Group Stakes

Dalham Hall Stud's freshman sire Farhh checked off two milestones at once getting his first stakes winner and first group winner in the same outing when Wells Farhh Go took the Aug. 23 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (G3) at York in England.

Maria Marron bred the colt in Ireland and sold him as a weanling for €16,000 (US$17,239) at the Goffs November Foals sale to Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock. He was later sold as a yearling for 16,000 guineas ($20,508) at the Tattersalls October Book 3 sale to trainer Tim Easterby out of the Gortskagh House Stud consignment.

Trained by Easterby for owners S.A. Heley and partner, Wells Farhh Go is undefeated in two starts and has earnings of £58,802 ($75,543).

"Next year will be his year," Easterby told Racing Post following the Acomb. "He's a very good horse in the making, and one day he'll be a proper horse. I had a lot of offers for him after his last run, but I resisted."

Wells Farhh Go is out of the winning Galileo mare Mowazana (IRE), who Marron bought for €11,000 ($13,793) carrying the Farhh colt in utero at the 2014 Goffs November Breeding Stock sale. The mare has produced four other winners out of five other starters.

Farhh is a multiple group 1 winner and Godolphin homebred son of Pivotal (GB) out of Gonbarda (GER), by Lando (GER). He won the 2013 JLT Lockinge Stakes (G1) and Champion Stakes Sponsored by QIPCO (G1) and placed in five other group 1 stakes in England and France. Never off the board, he compiled a 5-4-1 record in 10 starts and earned $2,114,455.

