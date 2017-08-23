Rhein, Green Combine to Form Empire Thoroughbreds

Dr. Kristian Rhein and Jonathan "Finn" Green announced the launch of Empire Thoroughbreds, their new bloodstock company.

The two experienced horsemen have joined together under this banner to offer their bloodstock services for those looking to purchase Thoroughbreds privately or at public auction.

Although Empire Thoroughbreds is a new venture, the two men first collaborated in September 2011. That is when they were brought on as the veterinarian and racing manager, respectively, for eventual Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) winner Mucho Macho Man . On behalf of the owners, Finn also privately negotiated both the acquisition and sale of the racing and breeding interests in the son of Macho Uno .

Rhein and/or Green have been associated with four Kentucky Derby (G1) winners, two Preakness Stakes (G1) winners, five Belmont Stakes (G1) winners, Triple Crown winner American Pharoah , a Dubai World Cup (G1) winner and 2017 graded stakes winners Mind Your Biscuits and Second Summer.

"There's no better time than now to invest in Thoroughbreds," Green said. "Kristian and I bring a unique yet complimentary blend of experiences and abilities to this partnership, which I believe will distinguish us from other bloodstock agents. We look forward to accepting new clients, helping them succeed, and most importantly, having some fun!"

Given their backgrounds, the two principles in Empire Thoroughbreds offer a new perspective for anyone looking to purchase weanlings, yearlings, horses of racing age, and broodmares.

"Our synergy is unlike any other because our skills not only complement each other, but they increase our individual abilities," Rhein said.

A distinguished veterinarian, who began his career in 2002, Rhein has his own veterinary practice at Belmont Park, which he started in 2015. As an equine racetrack practitioner, he has worked with many top trainers and equine athletes, including Classic winners and Eclipse Award champions.

Meanwhile, Green comes from a long line of noteworthy horsemen and horsewomen. He began his Thoroughbred education early, as his father, Robert "Bob" Green, was the manager for famed Greentree Stud for almost three decades, and his mother, Patricia Headley-Green, grew up on a Thoroughbred farm owned by Green's grandfather, Hal Price Headley, a renowned Thoroughbred breeder and leading founder of Keeneland.

Their knowledge and decades of experience give them an in-depth understanding on what pedigrees and physical attributes will make the next great Thoroughbred.