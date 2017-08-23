Smiling Tiger Colt Tops Washington Yearling Sale

A colt by Smiling Tiger was sold for $67,000 to top the Washington Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association's summer yearling and mixed sale Aug. 22 in Auburn, Wash., that saw across-the-board declines.

WTBOA reported 92 yearlings grossed $1,204,600, down 15.8% from the $1,431,400 total paid for 84 head in 2016, with the average price falling 23.1% to $13,093 from $17,040, and a median price of $7,500 that was half the $15,000 figure a year ago.

The sale topper, consigned as Hip 92 by Halvorson Bloodstock Services, was bought by John and Janene Maryanski. Bred in Washington by John Roche, the colt was produced from the stakes-winning Supremo mare Premo Copy, who has produced seven winners, including Washington state champion 3-year-old filly Castinette Dancer and stakes winner Seattles Best Copy.

Soft Copy, the colt's second dam, was purchased by Roche for $4,200 from McMurry Bloodstock Agency at the 1985 WTBOA winter mixed sale and went on to Washington championship honors while winning 11 races, including the Bay Meadows Oaks. Soft Copy also produced the additional stakes winner Run a Copy.

The Maryanskis were the leading buyers at the 2017 venue, spending $155,000 for three yearlings.

Second-highest price of $60,000 was paid by Glen Todd for a full brother to Washington champion and 2017 Longacres Mile Handicap (G3) runner-up Mach One Rules. The son of Harbor the Gold was bred in Washington by Pam and Neal Christopherson in the name of their Bar C Racing Stables, which consigned the colt.

The dark bay or brown colt is out of the three-time winning Distinctive Cat mare Felice the Cat and his extended female family includes Carter Handicap (G1) winner Green Gratto and grade 2 winners Kingdom Found and Bold Windy.