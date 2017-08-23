NBC Sports

NBC Sports

Anne M. Eberhardt

NBC Travers Coverage Highlights Busy Radio, TV Week

This week's horse racing radio and television schedule.

Below is a rundown compiled by America's Best Racing of horse racing television and radio coverage through the week leading up to NBC's live broadcast of the Travers (G1) and Sword Dancer Invitational (G1T) stakes.

For online streaming coverage: Saratoga offers video streaming coverage of live racing via NYRA's Race Day Live feed (login and password required). And XBTV.com has streaming on-demand video with blanket coverage of the weekend's major races from hosts Aaron Vercruysse, Jeff Siegel, and Richard Migliore. 

TV Schedule

Date

Program

Time

Network

Aug. 26

"Saratoga Live," featuring coverage of the Personal Ensign Stakes, the Ballerina Stakes, and the Priority One Jets Forego Stakes

2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Network

Aug. 26

 Live coverage of the 148th running of the Travers Stakes and the Longines Sword Dancer Invitational Stakes

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

NBC

Aug. 26

Live coverage of the Pat O'Brien Stakes

First post 5 p.m. (Pat O'Brien post TBA)

TVG

 Note: All times listed are Eastern

Radio Schedule

Date Program Time Network
Aug. 22 Jock Talk presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka 6 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 23 At The Races with Steve Byk: eNicks' Pedigree Expert Sid Fernando, Tourney Talk, and more 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
Aug. 23 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 23 Trainer Talk presented by Fasig-Tipton 6 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 24 At The Races with Steve Byk: Shedrow Confidential with Steve Haskin, Vegas Racebook with Richard Eng, and more 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
Aug. 24 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 24 Brisnet.com call-in Show  6 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 24 "At the Post Live," with host Andy Serling and scheduled guests Ian Wilkes, Simon Bray, and Dallas Stewart 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. www.1045theteam.com
Aug. 25 At The Races with Steve Byk: Weekend Preview with Daily Racing Form correspondents, Brisnet's Ed DeRosa, and other guests 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
Aug. 25 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 25 Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets 6 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 26 Equine Forum Show 8 a.m. HRRN
Aug. 26 "The Winner's Circle," presented by America's Best Racing in conjunction with SB Nation Radio, with host Bram Weinstein and scheduled guest Brent Musburger  10 a.m.  SB Nation Radio
Aug. 26 "Saturdays at Saratoga," presented by Sunrise Stallions, visitbarbados.org and the Breeders' Cup,  featuring broadcast coverage of all stakes races concluding with the Travers Stakes 3 p.m.-6 p.m. HRRN