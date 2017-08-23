NBC Travers Coverage Highlights Busy Radio, TV Week

Below is a rundown compiled by America's Best Racing of horse racing television and radio coverage through the week leading up to NBC's live broadcast of the Travers (G1) and Sword Dancer Invitational (G1T) stakes.
For online streaming coverage: Saratoga offers video streaming coverage of live racing via NYRA's Race Day Live feed (login and password required). And XBTV.com has streaming on-demand video with blanket coverage of the weekend's major races from hosts Aaron Vercruysse, Jeff Siegel, and Richard Migliore.
TV Schedule
|
Date
|
Program
|
Time
|
Network
|
Aug. 26
|
"Saratoga Live," featuring coverage of the Personal Ensign Stakes, the Ballerina Stakes, and the Priority One Jets Forego Stakes
|
2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
|
Aug. 26
|Live coverage of the 148th running of the Travers Stakes and the Longines Sword Dancer Invitational Stakes
|
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|
Aug. 26
|
Live coverage of the Pat O'Brien Stakes
|
First post 5 p.m. (Pat O'Brien post TBA)
Note: All times listed are Eastern
Radio Schedule
|Date
|Program
|Time
|Network
|Aug. 22
|Jock Talk presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka
|6 p.m.
|HRRN
|Aug. 23
|At The Races with Steve Byk: eNicks' Pedigree Expert Sid Fernando, Tourney Talk, and more
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|Aug. 23
|Xpressbet Radio
|3 p.m.
|HRRN
|Aug. 23
|Trainer Talk presented by Fasig-Tipton
|6 p.m.
|HRRN
|Aug. 24
|At The Races with Steve Byk: Shedrow Confidential with Steve Haskin, Vegas Racebook with Richard Eng, and more
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|Aug. 24
|Xpressbet Radio
|3 p.m.
|HRRN
|Aug. 24
|Brisnet.com call-in Show
|6 p.m.
|HRRN
|Aug. 24
|"At the Post Live," with host Andy Serling and scheduled guests Ian Wilkes, Simon Bray, and Dallas Stewart
|8 p.m. - 9 p.m.
|www.1045theteam.com
|Aug. 25
|At The Races with Steve Byk: Weekend Preview with Daily Racing Form correspondents, Brisnet's Ed DeRosa, and other guests
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|Aug. 25
|Xpressbet Radio
|3 p.m.
|HRRN
|Aug. 25
|Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets
|6 p.m.
|HRRN
|Aug. 26
|Equine Forum Show
|8 a.m.
|HRRN
|Aug. 26
|"The Winner's Circle," presented by America's Best Racing in conjunction with SB Nation Radio, with host Bram Weinstein and scheduled guest Brent Musburger
|10 a.m.
|SB Nation Radio
|Aug. 26
|"Saturdays at Saratoga," presented by Sunrise Stallions, visitbarbados.org and the Breeders' Cup, featuring broadcast coverage of all stakes races concluding with the Travers Stakes
|3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|HRRN