Astrology Colt Tops Minnesota Yearling Sale

Paced by an Astrology colt, the Aug. 21 Minnesota Thoroughbred Association's auction of Minnesota-bred yearlings saw a decline in gross, average, and median prices when compared with the 2016 edition.

Held at the Canterbury Park Expo Center near Shakopee, Minn., the sale resulted in 43 yearlings changing hands for $399,600, which was down 22.8% from the total $517,350 paid in 2016 for 49 yearlings. The $8,687 average this year represented a decline of 17.7% from the $10,558 average a year ago and the median fell from $6,500 to $5,200. The 12 head that did not sell was 21.8% of the total 55 through the ring.

The sale-topper, named Notte Oscura, was consigned as Hip 19 by John and Kay King, as agents for themselves and Art and Gretchen Eaton, and was bought by Pick View, agent for Paul Schaffer, for $37,000. The bay colt was bred by the Kings and Eatons and is the first foal produced from multiple stakes winner Bella Notte, a daughter of Quick Cut who won 11 races from ages 4 to 7 and bankrolled $271,541. The mare won the Minnesota Distaff Championship three times and was voted champion older mare in Minnesota.

Second-highest price of $35,000 was paid by Ann Sachdev and Lori Bravo for Hip 31, a gray or roan gelding from the first crop of Cross Traffic . Consigned by Wood-Mere Farm, the gelding was bred by Sugarland Thoroughbreds and foaled March 31, 2016.

Produced from the multiple stakes-placed Lucky Lionel mare Dana's Lucky Lady, the gelding is a half brother to La Glamorosa, a grade 1 winner and champion imported 2-year-old filly in Puerto Rico, and to three stakes-placed runners.