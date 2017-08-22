Smith to Donate Percentage of Travers Day Earnings

Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith has made a pledge of 1% of his earnings from Travers Day Aug. 26, to Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation.

"The horses give us so much. This is my way to give back to them," said Smith. On Saturday he is scheduled to have four stakes mounts, including West Coast in the Travers Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) and Songbird in the Personal Ensign Stakes (G1).

"Mike has been an enthusiastic supporter of Grayson and we certainly appreciate this latest example of his dedication to doing what is best for the horses," said Dell Hancock, chairman of Grayson.

"Mike Smith has been in the forefront of the jockeys who have supported equine research, and he did his first advertisement for us 20 years ago," said Edward L. Bowen, president of Grayson. "Thanks to Mike's generosity, August 26 will certainly be an even more exciting day for following the races at Saratoga."

Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation is traditionally the nation's leading source of private funding for equine medical research that benefits all breeds of horses. Since 1983, the foundation has provided more than $24.8 million to fund 346 projects at 43 universities in North America and overseas.